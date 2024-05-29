French tennis player apologizes for hitting woman with ball in emotional outburst at French Open

Join Fox News to access this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – for free. Please enter a valid email address.

A French tennis player has apologized after launching a ball into the crowd during his first-round match French Open attacked a woman in the stands last weekend.

Terence Atmane, 22, released a statement on social media on Monday after his unsportsmanlike behavior during a match against Austrian Sebastian Ofner led to a woman being hit in the leg.

Atmane, who was only given a warning for his actions, called it a “moment of frustration” and said it only got worse when the cord was attached to his tennis racket broke.

“I broke my string at the same moment and found myself watching my ball cross the court and land straight into a spectator's leg,” read a translation of Atmane's statement, via The Tennis Letter.

“Of course my first instinct would have been to apologize, but I was so shocked and disoriented by my action that no reaction occurred to me… like a blackout where my brain shuts down and I can't… Can't think of anything else.”

The incident caused a 15-minute delay as the chair umpire and officials decided how to proceed. Finally, Atmane received a warning unsportsmanlike conduct, which caused even more controversy after similar actions in the past resulted in a forfeit match.

Last year, doubles players Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi had to forfeit their third-round match after Kato accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck with a ball after a point.

“I work very hard on myself mentally, and people who know me know that I have made tremendous progress in frustration and stress management, even though I am far from perfect. The stress I had six months ago caused me to you lose between 4 and 6 kg per tournament,” Atmane continued.

“This gesture, which I am sure you have seen in the media, was not intentional, so please forgive me for my emotional outburst and above all I would like to personally apologize to the lady.”

Ofner, who came from two sets down to win, said after the match that the incident certainly rose to the level of a disqualification.

“For me it was a bit surprising, because when you do something like that on a small field, you have to be punished, you know?” he said. “Because it's not like hitting the ball normally. It was full force. The ball was so fast. In the middle of the crowd. There were people who were disqualified for less.”

Atmane said he is trying to get in touch with the woman to apologize and offer her a signed racket. He said he would also accept whatever fine was decided by tournament organizers.

“I write this with tears in my eyes because I am an extremely sensitive person and being in this kind of situation affects me deeply,” he added. “I sincerely hope that my message will be heard.”

