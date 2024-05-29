Ohio State women's hockey associate head coach, former North Dakota women's hockey coach Elander announces retirement from collegiate coaching – College Hockey





Ohio State women's hockey head coach Peter Elander has announced his retirement from collegiate coaching. Elander, who spent three seasons behind the bench for the Buckeyes, is capping a decade-long NCAA coaching career. After the past two successful seasons with an incredible group of players, a great staff and a very supportive athletic department, it is time for me to take a step back and give myself time to do other things in life, said Elander said in a statement. I look forward to spending more time with family and friends, while still being involved in the beautiful sport of ice hockey, but in a smaller role. In what he calls semi-retirement, Elander will continue to be involved in the sport through advisory and guest coaching roles. My time at Ohio State was great, he said. This team, with so many talented players who are simultaneously dedicated and humble, has been a real pleasure to work with. Winning 70 of 80 games the past two years, culminating in the national championship game, is a very nice ending to a 10-year NCAA career. In addition to the aforementioned national championship, Elander helped the team win its first two WCHA regular season titles, play in two consecutive national title games and set a number of program records. Under his leadership, the Buckeyes finished in the top five in the country in goals, assists, points, scoring margin and goals per game the past two seasons. Along the way, he helped develop Patty Kazmaier top-10 finalists, All-Americans and future professional and national team members. First, I want to thank Peter for being the No. 1 supporter of this program for the past seven years, Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall said. Whether he was behind the bench or watching as a fan, he was always in our corner and helped us grow. I am a better coach and we have a better program because of him. Elander's first stint at Ohio State came during the 2017-18 campaign. That season, considered a turning point for the program, he helped the Buckeyes to their first NCAA tournament and Frozen Four appearance in program history. During the campaign the team won a record 24 matches on the then schedule for the team's second season of over 20 wins. When the opportunity came up to hire Peter again, it was a no-brainer, Muzerall said. Not only is his passion for and knowledge of the game second to none, but his ability to connect with everyone around him makes him a truly special coach. We all look forward to coming to the office and rink every day, knowing we will be well received with his great sense of humor. While he will be greatly missed, we wish him all the best and can't wait to see where his travels take him. Prior to his career at Ohio State, Elander spent seven seasons as associate head coach for the North Dakota women's program. In his NCAA coaching career, he played a key role in expanding the collegiate footprint in Europe. I wish the team much success in the future, said Elander. The Ohio State women's ice hockey program will be a powerhouse in the NCAA for a long time under Nadine's leadership, and I'm excited to play a small part in building it to where it is today.

