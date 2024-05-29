Special invitation to a girls training camp at Table Tennis Canada





We welcome girls aged 10 to 18 from across Canada to participate in the Canadian 2024 National Table Tennis Championships held in Laval (QC). This dynamic table tennis camp aims to build strong bonds and lifelong friendships through our sport. The girls train twice a day under the leadership of Head Coach Mariann Domonkos, assisted by Julia Charbonneau. Our main goal is for the players to learn that no matter how difficult training is in any sport, we can still learn a lot more and, most importantly, we can achieve goals while having fun. This camp is offered immediately after Nationals to take advantage of the fact that players from across Canada are already logistically close by. We encourage anyone who would like to participate in our Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee-sponsored Girls Table Tennis Camp! What and when: At the initiative of the EDI Committee, a special training camp for girls will be held in Qubec City after the Canadian Junior Championships (July 21 to July 24), Laval (Qc). Place:DESJARDINS ACADMIE ST-LOUIS SPORTS COMPLEX – GATE 7

1500 Rue de la Rive-Boise S

Qubec (Qc), G2C 2B3 Hotel: Normandin Hotels

4700 boul. Pierre-Bertrand, Qubec, Canada, G2J 1A4

T: 418 622-1611 F: 418) 622-9277 Canada/US: 1 800 463-6721 Participation: The camp is open to all female junior players ages 10-18. If more than the maximum number of players is reached, priority for provincial or territorial team athletes will prevail. Maximum: 16 players. Program: Table tennis training in the gym and activities outside the table are planned. A detailed program and timetable will be provided after the registration deadline. In addition to table tennis training, there are special sessions that cover both training and social activities. The table tennis training is given by Mariann Domonkos and Julia Charbonneau. Scheme: The 4-day camp lasts from Thursday morning, July 25 to Sunday, July 28 at 3 p.m. Cost: Camp costs (including hotel accommodation for 4 nights, transportation from Laval to Qubec City, activities, coaching sessions, supervision and meals are covered by Table Tennis Canada through the EDI program budget). A registration fee of €100 is required for the 4-day camp. For those planning to participate, be make sure you catch your flight back from Qubec City (Jean-Lesage Airport) on July 28e after 4:00 PM or from Montreal (after 7:00 PM). Deadline for registration: JUNE 10TH To fill in this shape to register. After you have received confirmation of your registration, you will be requested to pay the registration fee. For more information please contact [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ttcanada.ca/special-invitation-for-a-table-tennis-canada-girls-training-camp/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos