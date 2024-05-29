Sports
Softball lands five on CSC All-District Team
CULLOWHEE, NC Five members of the Western Carolina University softball program were selected as seniors Tuesday afternoon from an elite list of NCAA Division I student-athletes Jeralynn Wells And Savannah Baldwintogether with junior Makenzie Martin and sophomores Kennedy Stewman And Taylor Waitley were each named to the 2024 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team.
WCU's five honors this year are the most in a single season in program history and mark the second straight season with multiple selections.
The 2024 Academic All-District softball teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined achievements on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program recognizes softball honorees separately in four divisions NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America first-, second- and third-team honors will be announced on June 5, 2024.
Senior outfielder Jeralynn Wells has a cumulative grade point average of 3.87 as a nutrition and dietetics major. She played in 52 games and made 50 starts as a mainstay in the outfield while patrolling centerfield throughout the 2024 campaign. In her career, she has been selected to the SoCon Academic Honor Roll twice and was a SoCon Commissioner's Medal Honoree. A few weeks ago, she received a SoCon Presidential Postgraduate Scholarship.
Wells, a product of Menifee, California, finished her WCU career with her best power season, totaling 46 hits, including eight home runs and a pair of doubles with 27 runs scored and 27 RBI. She also was second on the team with 13 stolen bases and finished second with 12 multi-hit games, including four three-hit games, two of which came against SoCon foes Furman and Mercer. Wells finished fifth in the program's career record book with 23 stolen bases.
Senior outfielder Savannah Baldwin has a GPA of 3.98 while double majoring in psychology and integrated health sciences with a pre-professional concentration. Baldwin joined Wells and was honored by SoCon this year with the Presidential Postgraduate Scholarship. Baldwin was a multiple recipient of the league's academic honor roll and commissioners' medal, while she was named to Western Carolina's dean and chancellor's list several times during her Catamount career.
Baldwin finished fourth on the team with a .294 batting average, scoring 24 runs and the second-most hits on the team with 52 basehits. The Bessemer City, NC product posted a team-high 12 doubles, tied for seventh in the WCU single-season program record book, while also finishing fifth in the league. Baldwin hit a team-high eight home runs and drove in a team-best 39 RBI. She set a program record with five sacrifice flies. Highlighted by a season-high three hits against North Carolina Central, Baldwin finished with 13 multi-hit games and posted a career-best four RBI against Presbyterian in a non-conference win on March 12. Baldwin finished her Catamount career with a .310 average in SoCon play with four doubles and four home runs.
Junior Makenzie Martin has a GPA of 3.95 as an Integrated Health Sciences major. This year she repeated in the CSC All-District team selection. The Seneca, SC native has earned multiple Chancellor's List and Dean's List honors at WCU, while also earning multiple SoCon Honor Roll and Commissioner Medal awards.
Martin turned in her best performance of the 2024 season in a must-win game against Furman in the SoCon Championship as she pitched 5.1 innings and held the Paladins to one run scored en route to the Catamounts advancing to the double-elimination bracket. She followed that up with 4.0 innings, allowing one earned run against Samford in the SoCon tournament. During the year, Martin saw action in 25 games, making 18 starts and throwing 82.0 innings with three complete games against Gardner-Webb, ETSU and Radford. Martin set a new career-high in strikeouts several times, against Kent State and Samford. She started at home against #7 Tennessee and threw two scoreless frames.
Sophomore first baseman Kennedy Stewman has a 3.82 GPA as a double major in business administration and legal marketing. In the sophomore's short career in Cullowhee, Stewman has already been honored by the SoCon on the league's honor roll and the commissioner's medal. The Sylva, NC product has also been named to WCU's Dean's and Chancellor's list.
Stewman appeared in 52 games with 49 starts, most of which came when the Sylva native served as WCU's first baseman. She hit .250 on the season with 14 runs scored, 33 hits and 16 RBI. Stewman finished tied for third on the team with seven doubles and added three big flies to her stat line. She had six multi-hit games, including four in SoCon action against Furman (twice), Wofford and ETSU. Stewman notched home runs in a run-rule victory over North Carolina Central and Mountain foe Appalachian State and capped it off with a bang in home finale weekend against Chattanooga.
Catcher Taylor Waitley posted a 4.0 GPA as a biology and forensic science double major. The Catamount backstop was named to the conference's honor roll and received the league's commissioner's medal for GPA. She has also received multiple honors from WCU's Chancellor and Dean lists.
Waitley posted a .253 season batting average with 11 runs scored, 24 hits and 12 RBI while appearing in 42 games with 37 starts, 31 of which came behind the plate for WCU. The Laurinburg, NC product recorded three doubles, one triple and a home run, while drawing 12 walks. She added five sacrifices and a pair of sacrifice flies during the 2024 campaign. She had five multi-hit games, including three in SoCon against Mercer, UNCG and Chattanooga. Waitley hit her first collegiate homer against Mercer in walk-off fashion to become a head coach Jim Clift a career win total of 250. She finished the season with a .310 average in conference action, including four extra-base hits.
Keep up with all things Catamount softball and WCU Athletics via social media on Facebook (fb.com/CatamountSports), Twitter (@Catamounts, @CatamountSB) and Instagram (wcu_catamounts, catamountsb), or visit www.CatamountSports.com.
WCU Academic All-District Team Honorees
2013: Haley Pace
2014: Taylor Sigmon
2015: Taylor Sigmon
2016: Taylor Sigmon
2017: Madison Armstrong
2018: Madison Armstrong
2019: Madison Armstrong
2020: Erica Hayes
2023: Jayme Eilers, Natalie Henry, Makenzie Martin, Samantha Reel
2024: Savannah Baldwin, Makenzie Martin, Jeralynn Wells, Taylor Waitley, Kennedy Stewman
