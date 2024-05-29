Sports
Ex-Australia Test cricketer Joe Burns will play for Italy in tribute to late brother
Former Australia Test opener Joe Burns said on Tuesday he will represent Italy in their bid to reach the 2026 T20 World Cup, in tribute to his late brother.
The 34-year-old, who is of Italian descent, will have 85 on his back for his new country – the year of his brother's birth and the same number his sibling wore in local Australian cricket.
Burns, who lost his brother Dominic in February, played 23 Tests for Australia between 2014 and 2020.
“This is not just a number and this is not just a jersey,” Burns wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of an Italian team top with the number 85 on it.
“This is for the people I know will be proudly looking down from above.”
Describing his heartbreak following his brother's death, Burns added, “Even though a part of my soul feels like it will always be missing, I know this shirt will carry on his spirit and give me strength.”
It now appears that Burns will feature as a cricketer for Italy in sub-regional qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup.
“The pitches of Rome may be a far cry from the Gabba, MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) or our front garden growing up,” he wrote.
But I feel like I'm coming home. Grazie.
