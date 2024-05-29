Sports
Rafael Nadal: I was about to do something big | ATP tour
Match response
Nadal: I was about to do something big
The 37-year-old reflects on the loss of Zverev
May 28, 2024
Clive Mason/Getty Images
Rafael Nadal has a match record of 112-4 at Roland Garros.
By ATPtour.com/es-staff
“It wasn't to be, but I almost had a real chance to do something big. That's how I feel.”
One sentence from Rafael Nadal gives a huge insight into what was going through the Spaniard's mind in the days leading up to Roland Garros: the quality of his practice sessions and a lack of physical ailments for the first time in many months led the Mallorcan to believe in his chances of winning another Coupe des Mousquetaires.
“I was ready to take steps forward by winning several matches,” the 22-time national champion explained after the defeat to Alexander Zverev on Monday.
“It's something I haven't felt at any other tournament, and here I did,” he added, referring to his recent performances in Barcelona, Madrid and Rome.
“I played a good match, considering my arrival. Sometimes I played well, very well. At other times I have made mistakes, but you can't build a house in two days. Although I played in previous tournaments, I was able to practice here for a week without limits. That is the reality, only the week before Roland Garros.”
Nadal made progress in training ahead of his 19th appearance at the tournament he has dominated for two decades. But luck was not in favor of the 37-year-old as he played with a protected ranking and was not seeded. Nadal was set to face fourth seed Zverev in his opener.
Although Nadal took it as a challenge and redoubled his motivation and desire, in reality he had a mountain to climb. Playing his opener against the German, the recent champion in Rome, was too early.
“I managed to play without limitations, I fought and I had real chances to take the match to a completely different situation against one of the best players in the world,” Nadal said. “Two things stopped me from doing it: he's very good, and I needed more [matches] to play with instinct in all those moments and gain the confidence to understand what I needed to do at those important points.
“It's been a long time since I did that.”
Nadal explained that despite the loss, he is pleased with the physical progress he has made on this clay swing.
“The past few months have been very intense in every respect. I'm proud of everything I've been through to get here. I have always had the help of everyone, every day: family, my team, friends… Without them it would have been impossible,” he said.
“There were a lot of lows, real lows, and many months without light at the end of the tunnel. I remained disciplined, but always hopeful. I went to training every day and did things as best as I could to have a chance of getting here. And finally I did it.
'I'm going to take a few days and see how I feel. In my head I'm playing the Olympic Games and then we'll see.”
Nadal remains hopeful he can play in the 2024 Olympic Games at Roland Garros, where he can represent his country for the final time in his illustrious career.
“I am confident that I will be well prepared when I get there, but at the Olympics I will be in the same situation as I am now. I could compete with anyone in the first round,” Nadal said. “It's a completely different situation to what I've experienced the rest of my career, regardless of any problems I've had. If I arrive fit and well – hopefully a little better than today, and feel like I've had a month and a half more practice and confidence – I'll come here and enjoy the Olympics. Who knows what happens next.”
Editor's note: This story was translated from ATPtour.com/es.
