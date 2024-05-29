Softball quartet earns spot on CSC Academic All-District Team





OMAHA, Neb., —Creighton softball seniors Cayla Nielsen And Madeline Vejvoda but also junior Kenzie Schopfer and sophomores Ella Dalton each earned a spot on the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team on Tuesday, May 28. The 2024 Academic All-District Softball Team, selected by CSC, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined achievements on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes softball honorees in four divisions, NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. Academic All-District honorees were eligible for promotion to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. Student-athletes selected as CSC Academic All-America finalists are indicated with an asterisk and advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. Nielsen and Vejvoda are the first Bluejays to earn recognition from CSC in consecutive years since Sam Crowley earned Academic All-District honors following the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The Bluejaysfour honorees are the most ever by the Creighton softball team in a single season, while Nielsen and Vejvoda each advanced and will be named to the CSC Academic All-America Ballot. Academic All-America honors will be announced in early June. Nielsen excelled in the classroom and on the field, recently graduating with a bachelor's degree in nursing with a GPA of 3.86. A nine-time member of the Creighton Honor Roll, Nielsen has also earned NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete recognition twice and was named to the BIG EAST All-Academic Team four times. On the field, Nielsen was named to the All-BIG EAST First Team twice, while also earning a spot on the NFCA All-Great Lakes Region team twice. This year, Nielsen recorded a team-high 67 hits and 17 doubles with 31 runs scored, while hitting at a .342 clip this spring. Additionally, Nielsen's 17 doubles this year were tied for third-most in a single season in program history. Overall, Nielsen finished her career as one of the greatest hitters in school history, ranking seventh in career batting average (.333), ranking fifth in career hits (209), fourth in career doubles (41 ), eighth in total career hits (313) and is the school record holder with 137 career runs scored. Vejvoda earned her second CSC Academic All-District honor and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Healthy Lifestyle Management while maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.76 last spring. She recently graduated with a graduate certificate in Organizational Leadership with a perfect 4.0. A nine-time Creighton honor roll member and two-time NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete, Vevjoda led the Bluejays to their first 30-win since 2010 while leading the team with 32 runs scored and a .404 on-base percentage . Vejvoda, a unanimous 2024 All-BIG EAST First Team and NFCA All-Great Lakes Region Second Team second baseman, also ranked second on the team in batting average (.353), hits, (61), doubles ( 12) and walks (17), while recording a team-high six of the Bluejays new school record 20 sacrifice flies this season. In her first season with the Bluejays, Schopfer has a 3.74 GPA while studying health administration and policy. Schopfer, a two-time NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete and two-time Creighton honor roll member, posted a quality season in the circle for the Bluejays last spring. Schopfer, a native of Savannah, Mo., posted six wins, including the first perfect game by a Bluejay pitcher since 2006. The steady right-hander posted a 4.00 ERA this season while striking out 64 batters in 89.1 innings of work. Dalton claims her first CSC Academic All-District honor and boasts a 3.73 GPA in graphic design. Dalton, an NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete and four-time Creighton Honor Roll member, was one of the most improved players in the BIG EAST this season. Dalton earned first-team All-BIG EAST honors, finishing second in BIG EAST play with a batting average of .441, fourth in on-base percentage of .500 and finishing third with 30 hits during competition matches. Overall, the Elkhorn, Neb. native owned. a .315 batting average with 45 hits, including eight doubles, a team-high two triples, two home runs and 27 RBI, while recording a team-best seven stolen bases. Academic status: Student-athletes must at least beat a sophomore academically and athletically.

Student-athletes must be enrolled at their institution at the time of nomination, either as undergraduates or graduate students. Only the school where an athlete competed in the current school year can nominate that player.

Student-athletes who graduated from their home institution during the current academic year and are not participating in athletics at another institution at the time of nomination are eligible.

An undergraduate student-athlete must have this at least a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 (on a scale of 4.0).

(on a scale of 4.0). A graduate student-athlete must have at least a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 (on a 4.0 scale) as both an undergraduate and graduate student, unless they are in their first semester as a graduate student and do not have an established graduate GPA.

The cumulative grade point averagemaybe notbe rounded to 3.50. NEW: Eligibility for athletics M/F Football, Football, M/F Basketball, Baseball, Softball, M/F Large sizes:Student-athletes must participate in 90 percent of games/matches played by the institution OR must start in at least 66 percent of the institution's games/matches. For baseball and softball pitchers, this is 17 appearances or 25 innings pitched. For more information about the CSC Academic All-District and Academic All-America Teams program, visitAcademicAllAmerica.com.

