Why Baseball Programs Could Get More Scholarships, Football Eliminates Walk-Ons After House-NCAA Settlement

DESTIN, Fla. – Josh Booty could have had it all.

When former LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman recruited Booty 30 years ago, the offer was not just a scholarship, but primarily to play shortstop for the defending national champions.

Ah, but the blue chip prospect from Shreveport, Louisiana, was going to play quarterback (on scholarship) and basically start as a walk-on in baseball. Who would pass that up? Heck, playing both sports at a high level worked for Bo Jackson. Why not Loot?

“If you want to play baseball, I'll give you a full one [baseball] stock market,” Booty recalled Bertman's legendary saying. 'But why wouldn't I put you on football? [scholarship] and make it a better team [baseball]?”

Baseball intervened without Booty ever taking a ground ball at Alex Box Stadium. The Florida Marlins came up with a then-record bid of $1.6 million to turn pro.

Five years and all 30 MLB appearances later, Booty returned for two seasons in 1999 to play quarterback for the Tigers. In that sense, Booty had it all. The boy, now a 49-year-old entrepreneur, played football for Nick Saban, but not without lessons.

College baseball was subpar. According to U.S. Department of Education figures compiled by consultant Tony Altimore, only four programs in the country make money. That stock market thing, well, that was unique. It's damn hard to manage them on a Division I roster.

The NCAA baseball tournament kicks off this week with a record 11 SEC teams in the 64-team field. That's a continued tribute to all the Division I coaches trying to micro-divide 11.7 scholarships across 35 roster spots. That distribution model makes baseball an 'equivalence sport'. FBS football is a head count sport, awarding full scholarships for every available roster spot.

The only major-counted sports in Division I are FBS football, men's and women's basketball, women's tennis, women's gymnastics and women's volleyball. The rest are equity sports where coaches have been concerned with how to distribute those scholarships for decades.

This could be the last time they have to do this.

The final NCAA championship on the annual calendar is about to become a referendum on the future of what amounts to two factions after the milestone House vs. NCAA settlement. Baseball scholarships are about to be fully funded with the resulting revenue sharing money. Meanwhile, there are rumors that football rosters will be limited to 85 scholarships. That takes care of some things that potentially wipe out football walk-ons while balancing rosters to address Title IX concerns in the settlement.

Gentlemen, start wringing your hands.

“Business as usual is over,” Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts told reporters Tuesday. “It's a new model.”

As part of the settlement reached last week, a discussion is underway about replacing scholarship limits with roster limits. It's complicated because on the one hand, Power Four schools have to share $22 million in revenue annually. At the same time, Alberts and his colleagues will have to consider deemphasizing or eliminating sports to make ends meet and address Title IX problems.

It's all “permissive,” which means optional, but is there any doubt that the SEC is doing everything it can to add small exchanges?

“I think it's way too early to make any kind of speculation about what people will ultimately do [but] I know the SEC will do it no matter what it is,” said Craig Keilitz, executive director of the American Baseball Coaches Association.

The dichotomy stems from the inhibition of any form of football. “It just means more” in the SEC. At those same spring meetings a few years ago, football coaches practically lost their minds at the prospect that Auburn players might get $100 more a month in attendance money.

While the rest of the college world worries about what to do next, the SEC has the same plan as always: whatever it takes.

“Anyone will do it. If you can do it, you should do it,” Booty said of the higher baseball scholarships.

This isn't just about baseball. What's about to happen is perhaps the biggest financial adjustment in the history of college sports, as a condition of that massive settlement.

There is some debate about how the NCAA and campus management ever let it get to this point. The $2.8 billion House The settlement will cost the entire Division I one way or another. Now it's just a matter of finding the money to do it.

“I'm strongly against it,” Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko said of the prospect of losing walk-ons. “I think it's absolutely against college football, what it stands for, what it's about, especially when you look at the legacy of Texas A&M kids having the opportunity to play football at Texas A&M that may be taken away from them. I think that's the case.” something that is very bad for the sport.”

At Texas A&M, a significant part of the football program's tradition is based on the ultimate walk-on, the famous “12th human“, after a player who came out of the stands to win a match in 1922.

Tennessee won the SEC tournament and is one of 11 SEC teams in the NCAA baseball tournament. SATISFACTION



“We're in this era of college football where we have to constantly adapt,” Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said. “If we don't adapt, we won't be here. If that's the number, that's the number.”

Coastal Carolina AD Matt Hogue oversees both a national baseball program (the Chanticleers were the 2016 national champions) and an elite Group of Five football program. Will both ever be the same after the settlement money is cleared?

Should are they the same? We already told you inexorable separation from FBS take place. NIL for top-shelf programs is evolves in unique ways.

“I expect that everyone who is fully engaged now will re-set the bar for what fully engaged means,” Hogue said.

All of this has fueled rumors of an NFL model in the wake of the settlement. We're apparently halfway there with rules, schedules, and now revenue sharing.

“That can be the carnage if you don't do it right,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “I like how it is. But I know it won't stay the same.”

College baseball has always been a kind of Americana niche where anyone could win. The SEC is the power conference in the country, but over the past two decades, Rice and Cal State-Fullerton have won it all. During that period, Oregon State became a national power.

And for years, small-time sports coaches have worried about splitting up those scholarships. There is anecdotal evidence that athletes and their parents are “deal shopping.” One school might offer a half scholarship. You could offer a quarter or an eighth. Now?

“We are in the golden age of college baseball right now,” Keilitz said. “We've never been as good as this. I think it's going to take another huge leap.”

50 years ago it was a very different climate in football. In an era of unlimited scholarships, there is the famous story of Bear Bryant recruiting an Auburn quarterback prospect with no specific intention of playing him, just to keep him away from the Tigers.

The first restrictions on football scholarships came in 1973 (105 scholarships), in response to Title IX. In 1978 they were reduced to 95. In 1994 they were reduced to the current 85.

Coaches such as Bobby Bowden (Florida State) and John McKay (USC) predicted the end of quality football with these cuts. They were completely wrong. At the time, it was about cost savings, competitive equity, and Title IX compliance.

Today, the conversation has changed: The players are getting more money per settlement than they ever dreamed of for playing college sports.

“I hear coaches talking about [the situation]“But that's life,” Keilitz said. 'They do the same with their employers. I heard a football coach who makes $11 million complain that, hey, college is about giving you the opportunity to make money along the way. I am against paying players. And the coach makes $12 million a year.”

The House The settlement exposed the hypocrisy and mismanagement. According to reports, not only will schools be forced to spend $22 million annually on revenue sharing, but an additional $8 to 10 million annually will be needed to fully fund these small athletic scholarships.

“We're not very good at running good businesses,” Alberts said. “We have always had enough rising revenues to cover costs. Does this reshape our thinking, create any discipline? Not so far. Based on this new reality, the flow of money will change.”

It is early. Extremely early. The revenue sharing portion of this may not occur until fall 2025. College baseball likely wouldn't be affected until the 2026 season. The roster expansion part of it is an intricate part of that revenue distribution. And if a lid is put on the antitrust lawsuits, it certainly won't be by the government House alone – athletes and their representatives need to be softened.

You could even say they're all about to have it all.

“I'm a little jealous of student-athletes,” said Alberts, a former All-American linebacker at Nebraska. “The life of a student-athlete will be at a level that is unprecedented.”