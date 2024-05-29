WTA honors career of Aliz Cornet as she retires from professional tennis





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Frances Aliz Cornet played the final singles match of her career on Tuesday, falling to No. 7 seed Zheng Qinwen in the first round at Roland Garros, where the Frenchwoman was making her 20th appearance. The 34-year-old Cornet remains in action in the mixed doubles of the tournament, together with her compatriot Nicolas Mahut. Born on January 22, 1990 in Nice, France, Cornet first appeared on the ITF Circuit in 2004 and the following year made her tour debut in the main draw as a 15-year-old wildcard at Roland Garros. On that occasion, she won her opening match before facing Amlie Mauresmo; two years later, Cornet won the 2007 Roland Garros girls' singles title. She also reached the Top 100 for the first time. The crafty righthander reached the first three finals of her career in 2008, in Acapulco, Rome and then Budapest, where she captured her first singles title and the first of three doubles titles. She finished that season at number 16 – one of five illustrious teenagers in the year-end Top 20, alongside Victoria Azarenka, Dominika Cibulkova, Agnieszka Radwanska and Caroline Wozniacki. Maintaining her momentum, a breakthrough to the round of 16 at the Australian Open saw Cornet reach her career-high ranking of No. 11 on February 16, 2009. Although she would wait four years for a second singles title, the Frenchwoman eventually contested 15 finals, of which her victory in Budapest was the first of six victories at WTA 250 level, namely in 2012 Bad Gastein, 2013 Strasbourg, 2014 Katowice, 2016 Katowice and 2018 Gstaad. But it is at the Slams that Cornet really made the record books. She failed to play in the Grand Slam main draw for a 69-tournament series that stretched from the Australian Open in 2007 to Roland Garros in 2024 – a feat unparalleled in the women's game. She became the record holder at the 2022 US Open, her 63rd Slam in a row, surpassing Japan's Ai Sugiyama. Along the way, Cornet reached at least the Round of 16 at all four majors, including a career-best quarterfinal at the 2022 Australian Open – setting the record for most appearances at a Grand Slam (63) before losing the final reached eight. Among WTA players, her total of 72 Grand Slam main draw appearances is surpassed only by Serena Williams (92) and Venus Williams (81). Aliz's outstanding WTA results and incredible record of Grand Slam participation reflect a supreme dedication to the game and a fierce competitive spirit, said Steve Simon, chairman and CEO of the WTA. She can also be proud of her contribution as a role model who has helped grow women's tennis by connecting with fans, sponsors and media in a special way. On behalf of the WTA family, I wish her much happiness and success as she embarks on new adventures. During her career, Cornet recorded 25 Top 10 wins, including seven victories over Top 3 opponents: No. 1 Serena Williams (2014 Dubai, 2014 Wimbledon and 2014 Wuhan, via ret.), No. 3 Agnieszka Radwanska (2014 Katowice), No.2 Simona Halep (Madrid 2015), No.3 Garbie Muguruza (2022 Australian Open) and No.1 Iga Swiatek (2022 Wimbledon, which ended the Polish player's 37-match win streak). Her wins over Serena made Cornet the first player to beat the American in three consecutive meetings since Justine Henin in 2007. A four-time Olympian from Athens in 2008 to Tokyo in 2021, Cornet was also a regular for the Frances Billie Jean King Cup team. He earned 27 nominations over a 14-year period, including a non-playing role in the team's 2019 finals defeat. over Australia in Perth. Additionally, she teamed up with Jo-Wilfred Tsonga to win the Hopman Cup for France in 2014. She leaves the sport with a singles win-loss record of 545-457 (.544), including 76-72 at the Slams, and career prize money of more than $10 million. Click here for more information about Cornet's distinguished career and a gallery of memorable moments.

