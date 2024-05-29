Ahmedabad and Jaipur are joining the Ultimate Table Tennis bandwagon





Ultimate Table Tennis, India's premier table tennis league, has announced the introduction of two new teams for the upcoming season of the competition. The Ultimate Table Tennis League will now become an eight-team league with the addition of two new franchises, Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots. The upcoming season of the Ultimate Table Tennis League will commence from August 22 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The competition runs until September 7. The franchise-based league is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, co-owners of Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC. The competition is recognized and played under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). The league came into being in 2017 and has since consisted of six teams, with Goa Challengers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, U Mumba TT, Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Smashers competing for top honours. From next season 2024, Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots will join the mix. The eight teams are now divided into two groups of four teams each. Each team will play five matches against other teams within their group, taking on each franchise once, and two randomly selected teams from the second group, which will be determined by a draw. Goa Challengers are the defending champions of the competition after beating former champions Chennai Lions in the final of the 2023 edition. Each team will continue to consist of six players, including two foreign players. The eight-team competition will provide young Indian rowers with a platform to hone their skills and compete alongside some of the best in the business world. The competition also aims to raise the level of sports in the country. UTT President Vita Dani said the league has consistently delivered on the league's core mission. The core mission behind the establishment of UTT was to elevate the stature of table tennis in India, by providing our players with a platform to compete against the best in the world and propel Indian table tennis to unprecedented heights. Recent historic victories by our Indian players against Chinese opponents and the men's and women's national teams qualifying for the Olympic Games through the world team rankings underline this mission, Dani said in a statement to the media. Niraj Bajaj, the co-promoter of UTT, said the competition is aimed at taking advantage of the prevailing Olympic fever as the competition will begin after the Paris Olympics. The introduction of additional teams will provide an increased level of competition, strategically coinciding with the post-Paris Games period, to capitalize on the prevailing Olympic fervor across the country, he said.

