Five earn all-region honors – Union College Athletics





SCHENECTADY, ​​NY After a strong 2024 campaign, five members of the Union College baseball team earned All-Region honors, as announced Tuesday morning by both the American Baseball Coaches Association and D3baseball.com. Sophomore Caleb Miller And Liam McIlroy were honored by both organizations. Senior Kyle Patlove and junior Strazza himself earned spots on the D3baseball.com All-Region teams when he was a junior Kyle Zaslaw was named to the 2024 ABCA/Rawlings Division III Region 3 All-Region team. The accolades continue for Miller with first-team placements on both D3baseball.com and the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region III team. The sophomore catcher was the Liberty League Player of the Year and an All-Liberty League First Team honoree. Miller played in 40 games for Union with a .374 average and an OPS of 1.081 with 58 hits, 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 44 RBI and 44 runs scored. Miller recorded a 24-game hitting streak, the longest in more than a decade for Union. The catcher ranked in the top three in the conference in runs (third), hits (second), doubles (fourth), triples (second), home runs (second) and RBI (third). McIlroy earned a spot on the 2024 ABCA/Rawlings Division III Region 3 First Team and Second Team honors for D3baseball.com. The outfielder was honored with a spot on the All-Liberty League First Team and set Union's season records for home runs and runs scored. McIlroy finished first in the conference in runs, triples and home runs, and second in hits. The sophomore played in 40 games for Union with a .354 batting average, 58 hits, 58 runs, six doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 53 RBI. Zaslaw earned his first All-Region honors with a spot on the ABCA/Rawlings Division III Region 3 All-Region Third Team. The junior third baseman made the All-Liberty League First team and played in all 41 games with 37 starts at third. He hit .354 with 52 hits, 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 42 runs scored, 44 RBI and five sacrifice flies. He assisted on 11 of Union's 36 double plays. Zaslaw is tied for first in the conference in sacrifice flies, second in the conference in doubles, and is fifth in both hits and runs scored. Patlove was named to the D3baseball.com All-Region Second Team after a stellar senior campaign out of the bullpen. The senior appeared in a career-high 16 games, throwing 25.2 inning with a 4-0 record and two saves. Patlove posted a 3.16 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .247 average. Patlove is the first Union pitcher to be honored since Jake Fishman in 2016 and only the second relief pitcher to be recognized after Bill Christopher was honored in 2015. After leading the team and conference in batting average and slugging, Strazza garnered D3baseball.com All-Region Third Team honors. Strazza played in 35 games with 45 hits, eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 RBI and 39 runs scored, earning a spot on the All-Liberty League Second Team. Miller becomes the first Union player to earn both ABCA All-Region first team and D3baseball.com All-Region first team honors since Colin Kelly '21 was honored in 2018.

