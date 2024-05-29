Kunieda wants to unleash a revolution in wheelchair tennis





Shingo Kunieda, who retired from his legendary career as a wheelchair tennis player last year, has embarked on a new journey as a coach in the United States in an effort to make his sport as big as possible. In January, Kunieda traveled to America at the invitation of the United States Tennis Association to develop junior athletes, hoping that a boom in wheelchair tennis there could boost the sport around the world. Undated photo shows former wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda (L), who has served as a coach for junior players in the United States since January 2024. (Photo courtesy of Shingo Kunieda) (Kyodo) “If America starts producing one top player after another, there's a chance it will elevate the entire sport. I want to bring about that transformation,” Kunieda said recently. After retiring from his playing career, Kunieda made public appearances and tried media work as a way to take on new challenges to fill the void left by his 'sense of loss'. But as he looked for the next phase of his life's journey, Kunieda had the words of a longtime supporter in the back of his mind. Tadashi Yanai, the founder and CEO of Fast Retailing Co., the parent company of the Uniqlo clothing empire, had told him: “The things you do are side jobs. You have to find something that will be the core of your true profession.” .” So Kunieda, who had wanted to improve his English for some time, considered going to the United States, where the USTA wanted him for his know-how, and he now works with junior players in Orlando, Florida. File photo shows Shingo Kunieda (L) participating in the Japan Open wheelchair tennis awards ceremony at Ariake Tennis Forest Park in Tokyo in October 2023. (Kyodo) “What I enjoy most is that moment when my advice makes a difference,” Kunieda said. Last year he worked at the Japan Open men's and women's championships as tournament director of the wheelchair tennis section. If there is one place in the world where Kunieda could make the biggest difference in that future, it might be the United States, where the improving sports world can move mountains. “This (job) may only be for one or two years, but I want to do everything I am capable of doing right now,” he said. Related coverage: The popular Japanese duo Yoasobi invited to a dinner at the White House for Kishida Tennis: Oda wins Aussie Open wheelchair title, Sakamoto junior champion

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2024/05/642df6cf8fd8-tennis-kunieda-looks-to-spark-wheelchair-tennis-revolution.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos