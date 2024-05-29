Columbus Blue Jackets hire Don Waddell as president of hockey operations





John Davidson will move into an advisory role after leading the front office for 10 of the past 12 years.

COLUMBUS, Ohio The Columbus Blue Jackets named Don Waddell as their general manager and president of hockey operations on Tuesday, bringing in a veteran NHL executive to help turn around the franchise. Waddell joins the club days later step down as GM of the Carolina Hurricanes while his contract expires. His move to Columbus also coincides with John Davidson's transition to an advisory role after leading the front office for 10 of the past 12 years. “Don Waddell is one of the most experienced and respected executives in our sport with more than four decades of experience as a player, scout, head coach, general manager and team president,” said team president Mike Priest. Don has all the qualities we were looking for at the time. this process began, and we are pleased to have him leading our hockey operations. The Hurricanes reached the playoffs and won at least one series in each of Waddell's six seasons in charge. The Blue Jackets have missed the playoffs the past four seasons and have hired three different coaches during that span. To our fans, we remain committed to providing all necessary resources to build a team and organization that will compete for the Stanley Cup, said majority owner John P. McConnell. After spending time getting to know Don, I believe his experience and leadership will put us on the path to success. Waddell, 65, has a Stanley Cup ring from 1998, when he was assistant GM of the Detroit Red Wings. He became the first general manager of the expansion Atlanta Thrashers and spent more than a decade in that job before scouting for the Pittsburgh Penguins and then heading to Carolina as president. I have known Don for many years, and he is one of the great gentlemen in our profession, Davidson said. He is a very smart, dedicated professional who has demonstrated a great ability to bring people together to work toward a common goal and achieve success.” Waddell succeeds Jarmo Kekalainen in the full-time role Davidson made a change mid-season and took over the duties of GM on an interim basis. Waddell said the organization has everything you need to succeed at the highest level. The Blue Jackets have only made the playoffs six times in their 23 seasons of existence and have never advanced past the second round. This past year, Brad Larsen was fired as coach after two seasons, Mike Babcock was hired and then forced to resign on the eve of training camp after players raised privacy concerns about his methods. He was then replaced by Pascal Vincent, who oversaw a team that lost 55 of 82 games.

