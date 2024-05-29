Five Lancers named to CSC Academic All-District Softball Team





FARMVILLE, Va. Longwood graduate student Korynna Anderson seniors Lauren Vos And Kayley DeVivi junior Emily Vinson and sophomores Maggie Chapin have been named to the 2024 Academic All-District Softball Team, as selected by College Sports Communicators, the organization announced Tuesday. To be eligible to participate, a student-athlete must have played in at least 90 percent of their team's games (17 appearances or 25 innings for pitchers) and have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50. The five players now appear on the ballot for the 2024 College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Softball Team. The Academic All-America first-, second- and third-team honorees will be announced June 18. Anderson, who graduated with her Masters of Business Administration earlier in May, maintained a 4.0 GPA while also being recognized as part of the Big South All-Academic Team for the second consecutive season. Anderson, who was a full Big South second-teamer this season, started all 52 games at third base and batted .256 with 40 hits in 156 at-bats while leading the team in doubles with 10. She recorded eight games with multiple hits. and five multi-RBI matches per year. Fox, who graduated with a degree in kinesiology and a GPA of 3.814, led the Lancers in batting average of .337 in 51 games and 50 starts this season, and also tied for the team lead in runs scored with 26. She earned all-Big South first team honors after finishing second in the league in both batting average and hits (56), and also tied for fourth in triples with two. DeVivi has a degree in communication sciences and disorders and has a 3.524 GPA hitting .266 in 50 games and 49 starts. DeVivi, who was an all-Big South second team honoree, ranked fourth in the league with eight home runs, was sixth in slugging percentage with .494 and ranked ninth in runs scored with 26. Vinson, a psychology major with a 3.79 GPA, patrolled center field for the Lancers in all 52 games and hit .269 with 39 hits in 145 at-bats. She was a second-team pick in the Big South, which had nine multi-hit games and seven multi-RBI games this season. Chapin, a 3.87 GPA in kinesiology, finished 14-14 with a 4.13 ERA and six shutouts in 157 2/3 innings in the circle. Another Big South second-team selection. She was a two-time competition pitcher of the week on March 18 and April 1. Since 1952, the award has recognized the nation's top student-athletes for their combined achievements on the diamond and in the classroom. The Academic All-America program recognizes student-athletes individually in four divisions NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA. Second-seeded Longwood finished 19-33 on the season, falling to Winthrop in the Big South tournament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://longwoodlancers.com/news/2024/5/28/five-lancers-named-to-csc-academic-all-district-softball-team.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos