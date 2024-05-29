The World's Second Most Popular Sport: An AP Guide to Cricket | Associated press

LONDON (AP) The yorker went through the gate to take out the stump and send the pinch-hitter back to the shed for a golden duck. What an absolute jeff!

Have it?

It all makes perfect sense in places like England, India and Pakistan, Australia and the Caribbean, where cricket has a long history and a huge following. But if you're scratching your head wondering what that all means, worry no more.

Here, The Associated Press provides an informal guide for cricket fans and what to see and hear during the period June 1 to 29. World Twenty20 Championship in the United States and the Caribbean. Of the three main forms of international cricket are T20 is the shortest.

The base:

WICKET

The key word in cricket, with different meanings (no one said cricket was easy).

Taking a wicket means that a bowler thinks the pitcher has taken out a batter. Take 10 wickets and the innings is over. Modes of dismissal when a wicket is taken include bowling, catching, run-out or trapped leg before wicket. Wickets also refers to the three wooden stumps at either end. Batters run between the wickets to score a run each time they cross. The wicket can also be the 22 yards (20 metres) between the two sets of stumps. Expect a lot of runs when you hear a good batting wicket.

COLLECTIONS

Each team (of 11 players) has one innings not inning at the Twenty20 World Cup. The captains toss a coin and the winner decides whether his team will bat or bowl first. There are a maximum of 10 wickets in each innings before the team is all out and the other team comes to bat. A scoreboard reading 150-4 means the team has scored 150 runs and lost four wickets. Four of the maximum 10 people have been fired. The higher the first number in a score such as 150-4 (50 is very bad, 200 is very good) and the lower the second means the batting team is doing well. A 10-wicket win means a team has surpassed the opponent's score without losing any wickets. Like a 6-0, 6-0 win in tennis.

ABOUT

T20 World Cup matches last 20 overs per team. There are six balls in an over. Not all teams use all their overs as they can lose their 10 wickets before the 20 overs are completed. Overs are also important in alternating the opposite ends from which bowlers bowl. When the over is over, it is the turn of the batsman on the other side to face the next bowler. If no runs are scored in an over, the bowler is deemed to have bowled a maiden over. Then there are the so-called death overs that have entered the cricketing jargon with the growing popularity of T20 cricket. It is the last few overs where batters take big risks to hit as many boundaries as possible.

The quirky:

BEAMER

The beamer is an illegal delivery in which the bowler throws the ball at the batsman's head without it bouncing. Rare, almost always coincidental and, we had to say it once in this guide, just not cricket.

LIMITS

It is 4 runs if a batter hits the ball beyond the edge of the field (the boundary) and 6 if he does so without the ball bouncing. At Cardiff's Sophia Gardens, batters have been hitting the ball out of the stadium and into the adjacent River Taff. Those aren't extra runs, but you don't have to pay for a new ball.

BYE

Not a farewell greeting to friends, but part of something called extras that increase a team's score by at least 1 run. If a bowler is having a bad day, the extras total can quickly add up. One of the extras is called a wide, where the ball travels so far away from the batter that there is no realistic chance of hitting him, no matter how long his arms are.

CHIN MUSIC

Projectors suck, so play some chin music instead. Fast bowlers aim to bounce the ball so that it rises steeply around the batsman's face. Can also be known as a sniff that passes so close to the nose that a batter can smell the leather or simply a bouncer.

COW CORNER

Not a real animal. Not really a corner. A position that covers an area of ​​the field where the opponent is trying to catch one of the two batters. Other strange cricketing positions include third man (on the boundary and often seen chatting with spectators at village cricket matches), first slip (which stands next to the wicketkeeper) and fool's point, where the fielder is dangerously close to the batter stands.

GOLDEN DUCK

The ultimate embarrassment for any hitter. He is padded for protection, takes a long walk to the center of the field and is then out on the first ball. He shamefully returns to the locker room/dressing room/pavilion/shed. A standard duck is a batter who lasts more than one ball but still fails to score. There's also the maligned diamond duck, where a player is exhausted without even looking at a ball.

GOOGLY

Far from being an adjective to describe an internet search engine, this is actually one of the most difficult balls to bowl in cricket. Sent down by a spin bowler, the googly or wrong un bounces and turns into the batter instead of away. What makes it particularly difficult is that the ball comes out of the back of the bowler's hand, so batters can't guess in advance what's coming their way. TV viewers will know it when they see it.

JAFFA

A pitch so good it's almost unplayable, often acknowledged by a batter's head nod.

NO BALL

That doesn't mean the leather ball has disappeared. Rather, it means that a bowler has stepped over the popping crease during the delivery, or that the ball has passed the batter too high. It adds an extra ball to the over and a run to the batting team's total.

PLUMB

When a delivery hits the batsman on the lower leg, directly in front of the stumps, before or without hitting the bat, it is usually considered a 'perpendicular leg to wicket' (LBW) decision. That is to say, there can be no doubt that the ball would have hit the stumps if it had been hit. had not hit the batter's leg first.

SITTER

The simplest catches usually lead to a routine dismissal. A fielder who drops a sitter usually gets extra attention from the crowd.

STUMPS

Hoping to claim a wicket, bowlers aim the ball at three vertical sticks, known as stumps, with two horizontal brackets at the top. Each stump has its own name. The leg stump is the leg closest to the batsman's leg, the middle stump is the surprise, the surprise in the middle and the other stump is the other. There are two sets of stumps, one at each end of the field. Stumps is also used to indicate that the game is over for the day in a longer version of the game.

THE GATE

In cricket it is best to keep the gate closed. It is the gap between the batsman's bat and the pads that bowlers try to target. However, if you close the gate you run the risk of the ball hitting you on the path and getting LBW (leg before wicket).

YORKER

Did the word originate from Yorkshire cricketers in Northern England? Its origins are still debated, but there is no doubt as to what it is. The yorker is a bowled ball that hits the ground near the batsman's feet at the crease. Batters can do little more than block. It causes some to lose their balance and fall over. Others miss it completely and hear the sound of the ball hitting their stumps. Australian left-arm bowler Mitchell Starc is known for his swinging yorker.

