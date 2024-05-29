The Indian junior hockey team suffers a heartbreaking loss





~Yogember Rawat and Gurjot Singh scored a goal each for India~ Mönchengladbach, May 29: The Indian junior men's hockey team lost 2-3 to Germany in a match that lasted until the last minute in their fourth match of the Europe tour in Monchengladbach, Germany, on Tuesday. Yogember Rawat and Gurjot Singh scored for the Indian junior men's hockey team. The first quarter saw a lot of action, with both teams having opportunities to take the lead through penalty corners. With neither team passing each other's defense, the quarter remained goalless. Five minutes into the second quarter, the Germans broke the deadlock with a field goal to take the lead. The Indian junior men's team continued to prove the resilience they have shown in every match of the tour as they equalized through a penalty corner through defender Yogember Rawat to end the first half with the score at 1-1. India won another penalty corner a few minutes into the third quarter and striker Gurjot Singh took full advantage of it to put his team ahead. But Germany didn't stay quiet for too long as just minutes later they equalized with a penalty corner, sending the match into the final quarter without the two sides separated. The visitors had the opportunity to regain the lead early in the last quarter, but were unable to find the back of the net in the penalty corner. The Germans were awarded a penalty corner in the final phase of the match and they took advantage of it by sealing the match 3-2 just in time. The Indian junior men's team will play their last match of the Europe tour against Germany in Breda, Netherlands on May 29.

