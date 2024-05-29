Rowing in fourth place on the WCC All-Academic Team, nine others earn honorable mention





Omaha, Neb. — Creighton Rowing placed four on the WCC All-Academic Team, ranking highest in the conference, when the team was announced on Tuesday, May 28. Nine additional Bluejays earned honorable mention. Student-athletes must meet all of the following standards to be eligible for the respective All-Academic teams. A cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.20, based on the most recently completed term at the time of nomination.

Be a starter or key reserve with legitimate athletic credentials.

Be at least a sophomore in athletics and academic standing with at least one year in residence at the nominating institution. (True freshmen, redshirt freshmen, and ineligible transfers may not be nominated). An ineligible transfer refers to someone who moved to your team after the 2023 season and will be on your roster for the first time in 2024.

Participate in at least 50 percent of the institution's completed competitions Last sentence 2024 WCC All-Academic Women's Rowing Team

Shayla Edwards Creighton

Paige Harty Creighton

Emma Johnson Creighton

Rachel Malander Creighton Hannah Cooney, Gonzaga

Camille Ruhlin-Hicks, Gonzaga

Georgia Guinan, LMU

Britany Steenberg, LMU

Phoebe Barkann, Portland

Veronica Conklin, Portland

Megan Duifhuis, Portland

Tania Johnson, Portland

Hathaway Scarpine, St. Mary's

Emily Cary, San Diego

Annika Goodwyn, San Diego

Genevieve Rovetti, San Diego

Emma Zavala, San Diego Honorable mention

Creighton

Isabella Fier

Sarah Herzer

Courtney Kobza Maddie King

Nina Ricci

Ivy Williams

Wendy Wilson

Claire Winter

Lily Zeimetz Gonzaga Isabella Barstow

Ella Beck

Samantha Claborn

Giovanna Consiglio

Lucy Coyle

Margot Davis

Quinn Elsenbast

Olivia Feistner

Serena Foster

Grace Haas

Katie Hill

Maria Ines Marquez

Lula Macey

Leah Manzo-McCottry

Erin Monfredini

Mollie Monson

Cassidy Parr

Kaitlyn Ramirez

Lillian Rickett

Katie Sierguis LMU Maria Avolos

Maeve Conaty

Madi fish

Quinn Heydenfelt

Macy Kappely

Christina Paulazzo

Georgina Pollard

Ana Scott

Bella Valdes-Houghton

Kiki Zamora Portland Elizabeth Adams

Kate Feustel

Madi Franco

Alysa Gribben

Clarissa Gutierrez

Rachel Hester

Isabella Honig

Mia Kilmister

Dawon Lee

Rachel Mann

Lauren Poehlmann

Sara Redmond

Addison Thomas

Lexa Wendl St. Mary's Katherine Ferbet

Alyssa Teague

Olivia Watson San Diego Grace Conklin

Reese Dunn

Grace Kramer

Emma McIntyre

Everett Melstrand

Addison Peebles

Jayden Soukoulis Saint Clara Addy Chappelle

Olivia McConaghy

Eliana Schaer

