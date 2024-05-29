Sports
Rowing in fourth place on the WCC All-Academic Team, nine others earn honorable mention
Omaha, Neb. — Creighton Rowing placed four on the WCC All-Academic Team, ranking highest in the conference, when the team was announced on Tuesday, May 28. Nine additional Bluejays earned honorable mention.
Student-athletes must meet all of the following standards to be eligible for the respective All-Academic teams.
- A cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.20, based on the most recently completed term at the time of nomination.
- Be a starter or key reserve with legitimate athletic credentials.
- Be at least a sophomore in athletics and academic standing with at least one year in residence at the nominating institution.(True freshmen, redshirt freshmen, and ineligible transfers may not be nominated).An ineligible transfer refers to someone who moved to your team after the 2023 season and will be on your roster for the first time in 2024.
- Participate in at least 50 percent of the institution's completed competitions
2024 WCC All-Academic Women's Rowing Team
Shayla EdwardsCreighton
Paige HartyCreighton
Emma JohnsonCreighton
Rachel MalanderCreighton
Hannah Cooney, Gonzaga
Camille Ruhlin-Hicks, Gonzaga
Georgia Guinan, LMU
Britany Steenberg, LMU
Phoebe Barkann, Portland
Veronica Conklin, Portland
Megan Duifhuis, Portland
Tania Johnson, Portland
Hathaway Scarpine, St. Mary's
Emily Cary, San Diego
Annika Goodwyn, San Diego
Genevieve Rovetti, San Diego
Emma Zavala, San Diego
Honorable mention
Creighton
Isabella Fier
Sarah Herzer
Courtney Kobza
Maddie King
Nina Ricci
Ivy Williams
Wendy Wilson
Claire Winter
Lily Zeimetz
Gonzaga
Isabella Barstow
Ella Beck
Samantha Claborn
Giovanna Consiglio
Lucy Coyle
Margot Davis
Quinn Elsenbast
Olivia Feistner
Serena Foster
Grace Haas
Katie Hill
Maria Ines Marquez
Lula Macey
Leah Manzo-McCottry
Erin Monfredini
Mollie Monson
Cassidy Parr
Kaitlyn Ramirez
Lillian Rickett
Katie Sierguis
LMU
Maria Avolos
Maeve Conaty
Madi fish
Quinn Heydenfelt
Macy Kappely
Christina Paulazzo
Georgina Pollard
Ana Scott
Bella Valdes-Houghton
Kiki Zamora
Portland
Elizabeth Adams
Kate Feustel
Madi Franco
Alysa Gribben
Clarissa Gutierrez
Rachel Hester
Isabella Honig
Mia Kilmister
Dawon Lee
Rachel Mann
Lauren Poehlmann
Sara Redmond
Addison Thomas
Lexa Wendl
St. Mary's
Katherine Ferbet
Alyssa Teague
Olivia Watson
San Diego
Grace Conklin
Reese Dunn
Grace Kramer
Emma McIntyre
Everett Melstrand
Addison Peebles
Jayden Soukoulis
Saint Clara
Addy Chappelle
Olivia McConaghy
Eliana Schaer
