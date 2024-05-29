Hornets and Eagles win sectional tennis title | News, sports, jobs





PLATTSBURGH – The Section VII Tennis Championships were held over four days as competitors battled the heat and rain. Staying true to the regular season, the Plattsburgh boys and Beekmantown girls won the overall titles, in four days of solid play and tough competition. – BOYS – Sebastien Bonnabesse and Andrew Bula led the Hornets as the No. 1 and No. 2 singles seeds all year, and it showed when they faced off in the championship match. Bonnabesse defeated his teammate 6-1, 6-2 to claim the Section VII boys' singles championship. It was the third time he won the section. He made it look easy considering he didn't drop a match until the quarterfinals. Bonnabesse lost a total of six games in the tournament. Josh Gaboriault and Henry Becker battled for third place. Becker came out on top 6-4, 7-5 (7-2). In doubles it was all Beekmantown. Lucas Curilla and Dylan Brown, who played most of the season at the No. 1 and No. 2 singles positions, marched through the group as the fourth seed. They upset Eagles teams Cameron Danville and Xzavier Sorrell in the semifinals to advance to the championship. In the title match, Curilla/Brown defeated Lake Placid's Nash Carlisto and Parker Scanio 7-6 (7-1), 6-4. It was a third-place match in Beekmantown as Danville and Sorrel defeated Jackson Goodwin and Sonny DeBella 6-4, 6-1. – GIRLS – Just like this season, it had to be the final for girls' tennis. Beekmantown's April Secore against teammate Sophie Miller. Secore won the hard-fought match 6-3, 7-6 (7-5). In fact, the tournament was largely chalk, as all the top four seeds made it to the semifinals. Secore faced Callie Racine of NCCS while Miller took on Ava Perry of Plattsburgh. Miller defeated Racine 6-2, 6-3 to finish third overall. In doubles, the top three places all went to the Eagles. Top overall seeds Carly Hagadorn and Olivia Hagadorn completed a perfect season as they defeated teammates Sawyer Fleming and Rhianna Gilligan 6-0, 6-2. Beekmantown's Julia Conroy and Peyton Hooker took third place overall with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Peru's Bella Berry and Alexis Burdo. As far as team scoring goes, it was all Eagles. They totaled 21 points, 11 points behind second-place PHS and NCCS at nine. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com/sports/local-sports/2024/05/hornets-eagles-win-sectional-tennis-title/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos