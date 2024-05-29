The first Jecheon Uirimji Cup National Open Table Tennis Tournament in Korea





The “1st Jecheon Uirimji Cup National Open Table Tennis Tournament – BUTTERFLY” was held at Jecheon Gymnasium from May 17 to 19. This was the first time that Jecheon City directly hosted a nationwide open table tennis tournament. The event aimed to establish Jecheon as a central hub for table tennis, led by the Jecheon Table Tennis Association and its chairman Song Seunghoon.



Known for supporting major international events, Butterfly demonstrated its interest in table tennis at a community level through this rare sponsorship, highlighting its commitment to the sport at all levels. All spots were filled 50 days before the event, with an overwhelming response of 910 participants and more than 300 on the waiting list. The competitions included 25 categories and each participant received a commemorative Butterfly T-shirt and free lunches. Participants had the chance to win high-end equipment such as the Fan Zhendong Super ZLC and Butterfly Starker BS-2 tables, along with premium rubbers such as Dignics and Tenergy, as prizes awarded through local draws and competitions.



Osamu Sakamura, director of Tamasu Butterfly Korea Inc., praised the event, saying, “Butterfly's mission is to spread joy around the world through table tennis. Until now, we have focused on developing and popularizing quality products, but we decided that sponsoring high-quality competitions is also a valuable approach. If we see that the players are enjoying themselves, we feel that our participation was worthwhile. Butterfly plans to continue and expand the activities to give something back to the table tennis community, in response to the support we have received.” For more information visit https://www.thepingpong.co.kr/news/articleView.html?idxno=11545 Photos courtesy of thepingpong.co.kr

