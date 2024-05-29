Sycamores are in the NCAA Tournament and are ranked in all five national polls





TERRE HAUTE, Ind. Indiana State baseball enters the 2024 NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight week, ranked in all five national Division I polls, as the various organizations announced their Top 25 rankings Monday ahead of the NCAA Regional rounds of this week. Indiana State (42-13) received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, marking the fourth time in the past five seasons that the Sycamores have reached the postseason. The Sycamores took the No. 2 seed in the Lexington Regional, paired with No. 2 National Seed Kentucky, Illinois and Western Michigan. The Sycamores open play on Friday, May 31 against Illinois, with first pitch at Kentucky Proud Park at 7:00 PM ET. The Sycamores remained No. 14 in the Perfect Game and No. 20 in the D1Baseball polls. ISU fell to No. 22 in the NCBWA, No. 24 in Baseball America and No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches polls after their run to the Missouri Valley Tournament Championship Game. The Sycamores enter the NCAA ranked No. 10 overall in the NCAA Rating Percentage Index (RPI) and play the No. 19 non-conference schedule strength and No. 75 overall schedule strength during the regular season. Indiana State has a 26-11 record in road or neutral-site games and is the only team in the RPI top 100 with 26 wins away from home, while Oregon State is tied for the national Division I lead with nine victories on neutral territory.

