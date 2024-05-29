The Greenland Football Association applies for CONCACAF membership





Greenland has applied to CONCACAF for membership in the confederation, which governs international football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, according to social media posts from the Greenland Football Association and the while national coach Morten Rukjaer. CONCACAF declined to comment on the reports or the status of Greenland's application. With this application, Greenland takes a historic step on the international football field, Rukjaer wrote on Instagram. The application would be a milestone in a multi-year quest to take international football in the country to the next level reported in 2022 in the Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq. Greenland has just over 56,000 inhabitants. Although Greenland is geographically part of North America, politically it is an autonomous region of Denmark. The path to joining the European confederation, UEFA, has been partially blocked due to a UEFA statute which stipulates that membership may only be offered to football associations based in a country recognized by the majority of the members of the United Nations as a independent state is recognized. Tnnes Berthelsen, the chairman of the country's football association's selection committee, told Sermitsiaq that Denmark also did not support Greenland's efforts to join UEFA. The Faroe Islands, also a Danish overseas territory, was officially recognized by FIFA in 1988 and joined UEFA in 1990. FIFA does not recognize the Greenland national football team, which mainly plays matches against other Scandinavian states and smaller territories. If Greenland were to join CONCACAF, it would become the seventh member of the confederation not to be recognized by FIFA. The other six are all overseas territories of European countries, mainly France (Martinique, French Guiana, Guadeloupe and Sint Maarten) together with the Netherlands (Sint Maarten and Bonaire). Should Greenland play at home in the capital Nuuk, Toronto would be the closest home venue to a CONCACAF nation at just over 2,800 km away, while most Central American and Caribbean countries are at least 5,400 km away. away. GO DEEPER The national team from a country half the size of a football field (Top photo of locals playing soccer in Ilulissat, Greenland: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5525325/2024/05/28/greenland-concacaf-membership/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos