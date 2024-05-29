Sports
Betting tips, odds, predictions and best tennis bets 2024 French Open 29/5
This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.
The second round of the French Open starts on Wednesday. Two top-10 seeds on the men's side could face tough challenges from talented, young opponents, while American women at different stages of their careers will look to keep their Roland Garros runs going. All Tennis Odds & Lines come from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find better odds on some of these matches by checking mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook or any of the other top sports betting sites. We offer exclusive sign-up bonuses for some of those sportsbooks in states where sports betting has gone live.
All men's singles matches at Grand Slams, such as the French Open, are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous results on clay, recent form and stylistic matchups can help identify intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs poised to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be seen as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends tempting options in matchups considered closer to toss-ups.
French open choices: angry alarm
Matteo Arnaldi (-150) vs. Alexandre Müller
The difference in skill level between these players is far greater than the difference in their opportunities, making Arnaldi a nice value. Arnaldi is 15-11 on clay in his ATP Tour career, and the 23-year-old Italian currently holds a career-best No. 35 ranking. The 27-year-old Muller is in 90th place and has never been in the top 70. He is just 11-12 on clay in his career, so even having the crowd in his corner probably won't be enough for the Frenchman to win this match. .
Amanda Anisimova (+135) vs. Lyudmila Samsonova
Anisimova has had some ups and downs both on and off the court in recent years, but the 22-year-old American is still one of the cleanest base ball strikers on the WTA Tour. She reached the semifinals of the 2019 French Open, so Anisimova is no stranger to success on clay. Her ranking dropped to No. 231 after Anisimova took a break from tennis in 2023, but she is back on the rise in 2024. Anisimova reached the Round of 16 at the Australian Open, beating Samsonova 6–3, 6–4 in the second round. round. Overall, Anisimova leads their head-to-head 2-0 with a pair of straight sets wins.
Honorable mention
Stan Wawrinka (+115) vs. Pavel Kotov
French Open odds: lock in
Our Jabeur (-270) vs. Camila Osorio
Jabeur has had a tough start to 2024, but this is around the time of year the talented Tunisian has been excited in recent years. She reached at least the Round of 16 in three of the previous four French Opens, including a quarterfinal appearance last year. The 77th-ranked Osorio lacks the weapons to dictate the game against the 9th-ranked Jabeur, so Jabeur will be able to step in and make her opponent run from corner to corner to get drop shots and well-placed deep to obtain foundations. Both of their previous meetings were straight-set Jabeur wins.
Danielle Collins (-400) vs. Olga Danilović
Collins has been a top five player over the past two months, with a 23-3 record since the start of the Miami Open. The locked-up American should continue to roll against 125th-seeded Danilovic, who was 2-8 in her last 10 matches against top-95 opponents before defeating 92nd-seeded Martina Trevisan in the first round here. Collins and Danilovic reached a surprise third-set tiebreak in Madrid last month, but the No. 11 should have an easier time in this higher-stakes rematch.
Honorable mention
Sebastian Korda (-600) vs. Soonwoo Kwon
French Open Predictions: Value Bets
Fabian Marozsan (+205) vs. Grigor Dimitrov
After bursting onto the scene last year with a surprise victory over Carlos Alcaraz on clay, Marozsan has quickly built a reputation as a strong player on the biggest stages. He has reached at least the Round of 16 in all four of his career Masters 1000 main draw appearances and is looking for his second third-round appearance in as many 2024 Grand Slams. Dimitrov has an 18-13 record at the French Open, and this is the only Grand Slam in which he has not reached at least the quarter-finals. Look forward to the first high-stakes career meeting between 33-year-old Dimitrov and 24-year-old Marozsan.
Brandon Nakashima (+230) vs. Hubert Hurkacz
Hurkacz struggled in the first round against 162nd-seeded Shintaro Mochizuki, who came into that match with a 3–15 career ATP Tour record and no Tour-level wins in 2024. The No. 8 seed came two sets down one before finally gaining the upper hand. 6-3 in the fifth, but Hurkacz will have to play better to beat the 22-year-old Nakashima, whose current ranking of No. 84 does not do his ability justice. Nakashima broke out in 2022, cracking the top 50 and reaching at least the third round in the last three majors that year, but injuries derailed his 2023 season. Unlike most Americans, Nakashima has a rock-solid backhand and covers the court well, while not being overly dependent on the serve and the forehand. So he has no glaring weaknesses that can be exploited on clay. Between Nakashima's return skills and the slow clay that partially neutralizes Hurkacz's big serve, this all makes for a tough match for the Pole, who is only 7-6 in his career at the French Open.
Honorable mention
Yafan Wang (+195) vs. Dayana Yastremska
