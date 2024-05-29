Watkins, G. Hendrickson and Headrick to become Beaver Womens Hockey captains 2024-2025





BEMIDJI, Minn. Bemidji State University Women's Hockey Head Coach Amber Fryklund announced this on Wednesday Alyssa Watkins , Genevieve Hendrickson And Mya Headrick will captain the 2024-25 Bemidji State Women's Hockey Team. Watkins will wear the “C” for green and white, while Hendrickson and Headrick will serve as alternates. Team captains are chosen by returning players. “We are pleased with our leadership group for the upcoming season,” said Frkylund. “Alyssa, Geno and Mya lead by example on and off the ice, in the classroom and through who they are as people. They have all demonstrated strong leadership during their time at BSU and will continue to provide strong leadership in their roles as captains.” Watkins, a senior from Hermantown, Minnesota, and Proctor-Hermantown girls hockey alumni, will wear a letter for the first time in her collegiate career. She has skated in 87 career games for the green and white and has collected 11 career points on five goals and six assists. Last season, Watkins scored a career-high three goals and tied a career-high with five points, scoring the game-winning goal on Jan. 27 against the University of St. Thomas to complete her first career two-goal high. She also excelled in the defensive zone last season, ranking second among BSU forwards with 36 blocks and has only committed two penalties in her collegiate career. She is a two-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete and WCHA All-Academic Team selection in the class. Hailing from Warroad, Minnesota, Genevieve Hendrickson will wear an “A” for the Beavers as an alternate captain. The senior played for the Green and Whites the past two seasons after transferring from Franklin Pierce University after her freshman season. She has played in 90 games during her collegiate career, including 66 with the Beavers. She has totaled 12 career points with three goals and nine assists and is coming off a 2023-24 season with five points. She was the Beavers' second-leading center in the faceoff last year, winning 0.446 percent of her draws. Following the season, she earned WCHA Scholar-Athlete and WCHA All-Academic Team honors. From Garden River, Ontario, Headrick will also wear the “A” as an alternate captain for the first time in her collegiate career. She will be the first junior to serve as an alternate for the Beavers since Kate Boland in 2021-2022. She played in all but 13 games in her first two seasons at Bemidji State, making a career-high 59 appearances and scoring four points on two goals and two assists. She earned WCHA Scholar-Athlete and WCHA All-Academic Team honors this past season for the first time in her career. The three will lead the Beavers for the 2024-25 season, which begins Sept. 27-28, when BSU hosts two-time defending champion Ohio State University at Sanford Center. For more information about the Bemidji State women's hockey program, tickets or schedules, visit BSUBeavers.com, follow the Beavers on X or Instagram (@BSUBeaversWHKY), or like them on Facebook (facebook.com/BSUBeavers). Located on the shore of Lake Bemidji, Bemidji State University sponsors 15 varsity athletic programs with NCAA Division I men's and women's hockey membership in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association and Western Collegiate Hockey Association, while its 13 NCAA Division II programs are members of the Northern Sun. Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). –bsu–

