Virginia Athletics | UVA advances to the final round of the NCAA Championships

CARLSBAD, California. For the second year in a row, the Virginia men's golf team advanced to match play at the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championships. The Cavaliers completed the 72 holes of stroke play at the Omni La Costa Resort North Course, tying with North Carolina for third place at 11-over 1163. UVA shot 7-over 295 during Monday's final round. UVA was seeded seventh heading into the event.

The Cavaliers won the tiebreaker with North Carolina for the third seed for match play based on cumulative dropped score during the four-round tournament.

It was solid throughout, UVA head coach Bowen Sargent said of his team's performance. We're down a little bit here on 18, which is a little disappointing because we made a few bogeys there. We played twenty solid rounds over the course of the week and competed well. I like what I saw.

The Cavaliers will meet sixth-ranked Auburn on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of match play. That match starts at 7:40 a.m. PT from the 10th tee. Auburn finished with a team score of 19 over 1171. The Tigers entered the NCAA Championships as the top-ranked team in the country. The winner of that game will meet the winner of the Vanderbilt-Ohio State game in Tuesday afternoon's semifinals.

This is the second year in a row we've made it to match play, Sargent said. It's hard because there are so many good teams and so many good coaches and everyone works hard. You are very proud that you made it to the last eight.

Illinois finished first in stroke play at 6-under 1146, including a final round of 4-under 284. Also in second place were Vanderbilt (1162), fourth place North Carolina (1163), fifth place Florida State (1164). eighth place Ohio State (1174) and eighth place Georgia Tech (1177).

Ben James led the Cavaliers with a second-place medalist finish at 2-under 286. James shot 1-over 73 during the final round and tied with five other players for second place, one shot behind Georgia Tech's Hiroshi Tai. Tai led the tournament after the opening round with a 5-under 67. During the final round, he shot 1-under 71.

James started his round with birdies on holes one and eight, but slipped back after bogeys on holes nine, 10 and 12. One shot off the lead, he posted pars on his final six holes, narrowly missing potential birdie putts several times saw the hole roll. .

James' finish was the second best by a Cavalier at the event and the best surrendered in stroke play. Dixon Brooke won the individual NCAA title for UVA in 1940 when a match play format was used to determine the national champion. James placed sixth at the 2023 NCAA Championships as a freshman.

“I started really well, from 2 under through eight,” James said. My chipping kept me in it while I hit some less than stellar iron shots, but my short game was good. On a few holes I put it in some tough spots, but I felt like I only hit one or two bad putts that day. I didn't hit it as much as I'd like during play, but other than that everything was pretty good.

UVA's George Duangmanee finished tied for 15th with 1-over 289. He also shot 73 in Monday's game. His younger brother, Josh, placed 18th at 290. Josh posted a final-round score of 74. Bryan Lee and Deven Patel finished in 59th at 12-over-300. Lee shot 76 during the final round, while Patel shot 75.

Last year, UVA lost to eventual NCAA champion Florida 3-2 in the quarterfinals of match play. Lee and Patel both scored wins for UVA against the Gators, while George Duangmanee and James also competed but lost their matches. It was the first time Virginia qualified for match play since the format was added to the championship in 2009.

Golf Channels' coverage of Tuesday's match play will take place from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM ET for the quarterfinals and from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM ET for the semifinals.

This year marked the Cavaliers' 19th appearance in the NCAA Championships. The previous best finish was last year when UVA finished seventh (1131). The Cavaliers' other top-10 showing came in 2017 when the tournament was held at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. Virginia's second-place finish at this year's NCAA Baton Rouge Regional was the best in program history.

All-America honor

A trio of Virginia players earned honorable mention All-America honors thanks to their respective stroke play results. That group included James and the Duangmanee brothers. Players who finish in the top 15 (plus ties) after the third or fourth round will receive the honor. The College Golf Coaches Association will name its first and second team All-Americans at a later date. It is the first time UVA has had three All-Americans in the same season.

Quarterfinal Match Play Lineups (starting on hole 10)

Josh Duangmanee (UVA) vs. Carson Bacha (AU) 7:40 PM PT

George Duangmanee (UVA) vs. Brendan Valdes (AU) 7:50 PM PT

Bryan Lee (UVA) vs. Josiah Gilbert (UA) 8:00 AM PT

Deven Patel (UVA) vs. Jackson Koivun (UA) 8:10 a.m. PT

Ben James (UVA) vs. JM Butler (UA) 8:20am PT

NCAA Championships

Omni La Costa Resort North Course

Carlsbad, California.

Par 72, 7,538 yards

Stroke play final result

Team results

1.Illinois 293-287-282-284-1146

2.Vanderbilt 297-286-290-289-1162

3.Virginia 290-287-291-295-1163

3. North Carolina 291-296-292-284-1163

5. State of Florida 299-289-286-290-1164

6. Chestnut brown 293-293-293-292-1171

7. Ohio State 294-294-289-297-1174

8. Georgia Tech 292-301-292-292-1177

The best 8 teams will advance to Matchplay after round 4

9.Oklahoma 301-302-286-289-1178

10.Tennessee 305-292-294-289-1180

11.Florida 295-302-287-297-1181

12. East Tennessee State 296-297-298-291-1182

13.Texas 296-301-290-296-1183

14. Baylor 297-299-292-301-1189

15. Arizona 290-298-297-308-1193

The top 15 teams after round 3 will advance to round 4

16. Wake Forest 298-304-291-893

17. Texas Tech 309-301-285-895

18. LSU 301-306-296-903

19. California 304-296-304-904

20 Texas A&M 298-307-300-905

20. Stanford number 297-301-307-905

22. Clemson 306-303-297-906

23. State of Oklahoma 303-305-299-907

23. Notre Dame 296-305306-907

25.Utah 306-298-305-909

26. SMU 303-302-307-910

27. New Mexico 299-306-307-912

28. West Virginia 307-304-302-913

29. North Florida 307-297-317-921

30.Purdue 310-310-304-924

Individual leaders

1. Hiroshi Tai, Georgia Tech 67-77-70-71-285

2. Tyler Goecke, Illinois 73-73-69-71-286

2. Luke Clanton, Florida State 71-74-70-71-286

2. Jackson Koivun, Chestnut Brown 71-72-72-71-286

2. Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt 75-69-70-72-286

2. Max Herendeen, Illinois 73-70-71-72-286

2. Ben James, Virginia 73-71-69-73-286

Virginia Results

2. Ben James 73-71-69-73-286

15. George Duangmanee 71-71-74-73-289

18. Josh Duangmanee 72-72-72-74-290

59. Bryan Lee 75-73-76-76-300

59. Deven Patel 74-74-77-75-300