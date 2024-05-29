Blue Jackets hire Don Waddell as president of hockey operations, GM





The Columbus Blue Jackets have hired former NHL executive Don Waddell as president of hockey operations, general manager and deputy governor, the team announced Tuesday. As part of the front office changes in Columbus, John Davidson, president of hockey operations, will become senior advisor and deputy governor. Davidson held the role of president for ten years. The Blue Jackets will introduce Waddell at a press conference on Wednesday. To our fans, we remain committed to providing all necessary resources to build a team and organization that will compete for the Stanley Cup, Blue Jackets majority owner and Governor John P. McConnell said in a statement. After spending time getting to know Don, I believe his experience and leadership will put us on the path to success. FOREIGN CASE We have signed Don Waddell to a multi-year contract to serve as our club's chairman of hockey operations, general manager and deputy governor. Please join us in welcoming Don to the #CBJ Family! https://t.co/PfDuyo3KX5 pic.twitter.com/PveTYyQ2kw Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) May 28, 2024 Waddell's hiring in Columbus comes after he resigned as general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes last Friday. The move came a day after he interviewed with the Blue Jackets about their vacant GM position. The Blue Jackets had been searching for a general manager since February when they fired Jarmo Keklinen, who had held the position since 2013. Keklinen helped Columbus build an impressive pool of talented young players, but the Blue Jackets haven't made the playoffs since 2020, finishing this season with the NHL's fourth-worst record (27-43-12). Waddell, 65, served as Carolina's general manager and team president. Waddell, a former defenseman who played one game in the NHL, became GM of the Atlanta Thrashers in 1998 after a year as assistant GM with the Detroit Red Wings. Waddell served in that role and also served as interim coach twice until 2010, when he was promoted to team president. Waddell did not stay with the Thrashers when they moved to Winnipeg in 2011, and after a two-year stint as a scout with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Waddell joined the Carolina organization, first as president of their parent company and then as GM of the Hurricanes . in 2018. Waddell's biggest challenges in Columbus Facing challenges as a general manager is nothing new for Waddell, who overcame unique obstacles with the Hurricanes under owner Tom Dundon. Now with the Blue Jackets, his duties include maximizing ready-to-compete players who recently signed big contracts like Johnny Gaudreau and Damon Severson. But at the same time, he should help further the development of their emerging core, from Cole Sillinger and Adam Fantilli, to whoever Columbus drafts with the fourth pick. Perhaps the most pressing challenge is an overarching one: restoring the Blue Jackets' culture, which has taken a hit over the past year. Shayna Goldman, NHL staff writer What he brings to the Blue Jackets With the Blue Jackets, Waddell has some cap space to work with. Columbus expects to have about $23.5 million in cap space this summer, split between eight forwards, five defensemen and two goaltenders. Waddell has a knack for signing cost-effective contracts like those of Sebastian Aho, Jaccob Slavin and Jordan Staal. In Carolina, he helped identify players who fit seamlessly into the Canes system around the cornerstones of their franchise, via free agency or trades. Over the years, Waddell's work at Carolina has been helped by integrating data-driven thinking into their decision-making process. The Hurricanes invested in building an analytics department and management bought in. The Blue Jackets have operated similarly, which, depending on how the front office is retooled around Waddell, could give the new general manager a good supporting role to make the transition from strength to strength as smooth as possible. Goudman Required reading (Photo: James Guillory / USA Today)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5524719/2024/05/28/don-waddell-blue-jackets-general-manager/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos