Chinese and American students plant roots of friendship and understanding – World

A key promoter of the China tours, Sarah Lande is one of Xi's “old friends” from Iowa who hosted Xi in Muscatine when he first visited the US in 1985 as a provincial-level official.
After reuniting with the president in San Francisco in November, Lande wrote to Xi and expressed her hope that the Muscatine High School students could participate in the youth exchange program.
In January, Xi responded that he welcomed the school's students who participated in the program.
When speaking about what the American students could learn from the trip, Lande said she expected them to “appreciate China through their own eyes, how they grow, how we are together, how we are similar, and then how we be different”.
“There are so many opportunities to work and collaborate with students around the world and learn from them,” she said in a video message pre-recorded for the trip.
Lande also had a welcome message for the exchange students from China. “We want to share with you our culture, our music, our environment, and show you our friendship,” she said.
“So please come, so that we can share with you what you have shared with us, and build the foundation between our countries even stronger,” she added.
During the final exchange, the Chinese hosts learned more about the US while the delegation promoted their local culture through gifts they prepared. Among these were colorful, delicate pearl buttons, such as the Mississippi River city of Muscatine produces in large numbers.
Another intriguing gift was a badge promoting Iowa Corn, with a corn pattern on it.
“This comes from our Iowa Corn Growers Association. We want to make sure everyone is aware that Iowa corn is our number one export,” said Castle, the school's principal.
At a local performing arts center, guests from Iowa were wowed by a multimedia musical performance called China Impression, which was choreographed and created by faculty and students from the host school.
The hour-long show featured the school's classical orchestra and the Chinese traditional orchestra on the same stage.
Dressed in costumes, the student performers presented examples of Chinese cultural heritage, such as poetry from the Tang Dynasty (618-907), conveyed through songs and readings.
In the school gymnasium, it was the turn of the Chinese students to marvel at their American peers who showed great skill during a table tennis training session.
All students also enjoyed a masterclass taught by Lu Yuansheng, a former head coach of the Chinese national women's table tennis team.
Although table tennis is popular in China, there are fewer opportunities for American teenagers to take up the sport, Lu said. “Some of the children are just beginners, so I just taught them some ABCs and how to do some practice at home, such as throwing and catching the ball against a wall,” he told China Daily. “It's quite a fun sport and it also has great benefits for their eyesight.”
Warm home visit
Visits to the homes of ordinary Chinese families added a deeper personal touch to the American students' journey.
Brynn Castle, who will soon be attending university, was invited to visit the home of Zhang Xinyi, the Chinese student she was working with, the night before she left Hebei.
“It was a really cool experience to see how their house is laid out and the similarities and differences between their house and my house,” Castle said. “At my house (in Iowa) we have a lot of decorations, but they're more like gifts from other people or family photos.”
She said one of the main differences was that the decorations in the Chinese home had deep cultural symbolism.
“They had a lot of symbolism for good luck. A lot of the symbols are red,” she said, adding that there were pictures of fish on the wall and other omens for good luck in the coming year.
The family members she met were “so nice” and “very welcoming,” Castle said.
Before heading to the apartment, Zhang's mother and cousin joined the couple and showed the American student the area around their apartment.
They went out for dinner and Castle was impressed with the hot pot and lamb served with a peanut sauce she had chosen.
Then they went to the parental home. In Zhang's room, the two girls soon discovered that they shared many more interests and had a lot to discuss.
In the sitting room, Castle and the family members enjoyed tea and snacks, looked through photo albums and shared interesting stories about each other's families. They even exchanged tips on keeping pets.
“I haven't been able to talk to them as much (directly) because the language barrier is a little difficult. But my partner translated for me, so I talked to them as much as I could,” Castle said.
When they said goodbye late in the evening, Zhang gave Castle a Chinese history book and a persimmon-shaped memento as a gift. In Mandarin, the pronunciation of persimmon is similar to part of an auspicious sentence: “Everything is going well.”
“May it bring you good luck and light your way forward,” Zhang told her American friend.
Castle called it “an emotional evening” and one for which she was very grateful. “If she comes to America, I would love to show her my house and show her Iowa,” Castle said.
At Yuerong Park in Hebei's Xiong'an New Area, students from both countries attended the last scheduled event of the exchange trip, a leisurely stroll through the park after lunch.
Four female American students were intrigued when they saw older women dancing in a meadow and decided to join in.
When it was time to say final goodbyes, many of the paired students exchanged gifts, signed notes and writing pads for each other, and hugged each other tightly.
One of the male students from Iowa gave his Chinese friend a brand new $20 banknote as a gift.
“Go find a girl and buy her some flowers,” he said with a sincere voice and a big, sheepish smile.
