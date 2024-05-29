Terror Alert: Disturbing Flyer About Cricket World Cup Leads To NYPD Terror Warning For Nassau County Event





NEW YORK (WABC) — The upcoming Cricket World Cup to be held outside New York City in Nassau County, along with related events in New York, could be seen by extremists “as an attractive opportunity to commit acts of violence or disruption,” according to a new assessment of the NYPD. Intel agency. “Recent pro-ISIS propaganda specifically referring to the upcoming match between India and Pakistan at this major event, coupled with continued official and supporter-generated propaganda highlighting large-scale sporting venues as priority targets, raises concerns and reinforces the need for increased vigilance among the public and private sector security partners.” The NYPD bulletin, obtained by ABC News, references the March attack outside Moscow, along with a series of other incidents that underscore the current threat environment. It also reported a May 28 post on a pro-ISIS channel that referred to “Nassau Stadium” and said: “You wait for the matches… and we will wait for you…” The assessment was distributed to law enforcement agencies across the region. So far there is no evidence of a plot, but the police are not taking any chances. Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement Wednesday, reiterating that there is “no credible threat to public safety at this time.” “In preparation for the Cricket World Cup, my administration has worked for months with federal law enforcement agencies and Nassau County to ensure New Yorkers and visitors are safe,” the statement said. “This included close coordination with the New York State Police Counter Terrorism Unit and New York State Police Troop L, based on Long Island. While there is no credible threat to public safety at this time, we continue to monitor the situation closely. I did that. has also directed the New York State Police to implement increased security measures, including an increased law enforcement presence, advanced surveillance and thorough screening processes. Public safety is my top priority and we are doing everything we can to ensure the Cricket World Cup is a safe and enjoyable experience.” Nearly two million people applied for tickets to the brand new temporary stadium for the highly anticipated event. READ ALSO | NYPD warns thieves targeting Central Park visitors in Zelle scam Janice Yu has the full report on the Zelle scam. ———- * More Long Island news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for the latest news * Follow us on YouTube Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News Have a breaking news tip or story idea we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If you attach a video or photo, the terms of use apply.

