EA Sports College Football 25: A look at gameplay, NIL, Road to Glory, Dynasty with someone who's played it

The hype and anticipation surrounding the release of EA Sports' “College Football 25” is building ahead of its July 19 release date. Information about the game has been trickling out since the company officially confirmed the franchise's return this summer after an eleven-year hiatus.

Earlier this month, EA Sports announced that Michigan's Donovan Edwards, Colorado's Travis Hunter and Texas' Quinn Ewers would serve as cover athletes. Fans also got their first real look at the game when the company released an official trailer hours after the cover announcement.

All the images and rumors of new features have only fueled the excitement for the franchise's return. Fans have been lighting up message boards and social media with questions about gameplay, Dynasty mode, Road to Glory, stadium models, how NIL will factor into this and more.

Luckily, we have some answers for you.

CBS Sports' Bud Elliott was one of a few select reporters invited to the game early and was kind enough to answer the most pressing questions ahead of its official release in less than two months.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Cameron Salerno: What were your first thoughts after playing the game?

Bud Elliott: As someone who last played the last iteration and kept playing it for a while, the gameplay is just so much smoother. It feels like it was gone for about ten years and now it's back. Yet it does feel different from how Madden plays. It's a little faster. In the old game you could wait until the last possible second passed and the guy would usually take him out. That is noticeably different. She [also] put a lot of time and energy into trying to make each script truly distinctive.

The most important thing you take away from this is that these guys are making the game, it's not just another sports game they're working on. They are real college football nerds. They geek out about every little detail. Like how Tennessee does the checkerboard or how another team does the stripes. That level of detail. They have unique sounds for each team. The mantra they tried to express is that every team is someone's favorite team, so we want all the Division I teams that people play against to be represented and feel special when they play.

CS: Was there anything else that stood out?

ARE: I thought the ability to execute the pass rush moves with the right trigger was quite useful. There is [also] a real difference and a reason why you might want to play at any level of defense. The pedal controls are new and logical. The first game I played, I had a 24-foot punt steal.

The other thing they really talked about is that everyone in the NFL is a professional football player. That is not the case at university. The gap between the best NFL player and the worst is so much smaller. The ratings in terms of spread are not 99-60. In some cases it is probably 99-30.

The age, experience and talent levels mean that certain players will be disproportionately more affected by some of the crazy atmospheres. Secondary school [teams] have so much more home advantage than pros. Some stadiums are louder, but in reality some of these kids are 18 years old. [They] are not used to being under real pressure and in such a loud environment. Let's say you go into Death Valley at night with some 18 year old quarterback, you better preview your routes because some of them might not show up. Some of those lines can be wonky and squiggly. They were really trying to simulate a team getting real home field advantage. Experience and maturity are quite important.

CS: Have you had a chance to play the Dynasty or Road to Glory game modes?

ARE: We didn't get to play that one, but that was probably 30 or 40 minutes of the presentation. Dynasty and Road to Glory are really the big selling points. Compared to Madden, Ultimate Team is quite emphasized, or at least in comparison. Dynasty looks really great.

There's a lot of strategy when it comes to recruiting. Every recruit has certain things that are important to them. Your recruitment will focus on balancing your roster spots and your NIL resources. How many people will you go to high school with? How many will you get from the transfer portal? That matters a lot.

The promises you make to the kids at your high school, if you don't keep them, your roster makeup probably won't be so happy. They're really trying to make it as realistic as possible, which is a big step.

CS: Did they mention how NIL will be managed in the game? How will a team like Alabama, which has a lot of money in NIL, compare to a small group of five-schools, which may not have a lot of NIL money?

ARE: So they are not really using money with NIL. It's actually brand status. I believe that's what they called it. So how many brand awareness points do you want to give a guy? The game has been in development for a few years now, and some of these NIL decisions have only been made very recently with the July release date. NIL is certainly important. You can't build Nevada into a national title contender in just three seasons. There is some realism. If you take Nevada or Air Force to a national title, you're going to have to play quite a few seasons.

CS: Can you elaborate on how rebuilding a smaller program can be more difficult than previous editions of the game?

ARE: The level of the school you play at determines how much you can actually promise things like going to the NFL, fame and brand – which is obviously the kind of code word for NIL. It's a little more realistic. I used to take the Ohio Bobcats and take them to a national title very quickly, but that's not that easy to do because of all the different promises that recruits care about. It's pretty cool, because if you take one of those teams to a natty, and you do it six or seven years from now, that's pretty neat. It makes the game playable for longer.

CS: How will the coaching carousel compare to previous editions of the game?

ARE: There are several coaching programs you can follow. You can work as a head coach or coordinator. I believe you can also start as a position coach. There are several tracks you can follow. No one can be an asset at everything when you start out. It takes a long time to reach Nick Saban levels. There is a path for a recruiter, tactician, developer or motivator. In all three of these tracks you divide some kind of attribute points when creating your coach. These actually influence how your players develop and play.

CS: What have you heard about Road to Glory? Is it the same or different than the last version of the game?

ARE: There are many different things you can do. You have to balance your time. You could actually become academically ineligible if you don't balance your education and NIL opportunities. You really have to manage your player. They talked to coaches and players about modern time pressures for boys, which I thought was pretty neat. I don't think you can give your players a custom name in this because they're trying to make sure you can't play guys who haven't signed up. There are some restrictions, I believe, (as) some players have opted out. For example, you can't just create Arch Manning.

CS: How is the transfer portal used in the game?

ARE: It's really there. Your current happiness at your school, the path to playing time, the feedback you get versus what your coach told you would happen. All those things matter quite a bit.

CS: Any other thoughts on the game?

ARE: The stadium mapping technology is so much better than before [in the last game.] I believe they mapped every stadium. The intros are really good. They built a hill to do motion capture for Clemson, they built a horse to do Renegade for Florida State. That level of detail. They play the right song after certain things happen.

There are no X factors. You have mental and physical capabilities. There is a real wear and tear mode, so you can't control the same person every time. A player wears out and it also increases the chance of injuries.

A quick tap can get you closer to the ball on defense. You can become the man closest to the ball. As for catching or intercepting users, that really helps.

The options game is definitely different. Before you had to actually press that button to transfer the ball, now it's a pull button. If you don't hit anything, it becomes a gift.