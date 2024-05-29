Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka LIVE: French Open latest tennis scores and results today as Carlos Alcaraz battles past qualifier Jesper de Jong





Nadal returns to Roland Garros for practice amid doubts over fitness and form Defending French Open champion and world number 1 Iga Swiatek faces four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka in the match of the day at Roland Garros as rain continues to disrupt the schedule in Paris. Swiatek, 22, is looking to make it three-in-a-row at the French Open and takes on Osaka in a tantalizing second-round match under the roof at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The 26-year-old Osaka returned to the tour at the start of the season after a 15-month maternity break, and this will be the former world number one's biggest challenge since the birth of her daughter Shai. Carlos Alcaraz resumed his French Open campaign with victory over Jesper de Jong but was pushed to four sets against the Dutch qualifier, while Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev are the other high-ranked men in action. Elsewhere in women's singles, US Open champion Coco Gauff will take on Slovenian qualifier Tamara Zidansek after home favorite Caroline Garcia was knocked out by former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. Yesterday, Katie Boulter and Dan Evans joined the British exodus from Roland Garros, with all six British players taking part in the main draw failing to reach the second round in Paris. Follow the latest tennis scores and results from day 4 at Roland Garros below: French Open LIVE: Latest tennis scores and results from Roland Garros Show latest update 1717000713 French Open: Iga Swiatek 6-6 Naomi Osaka – TIEBREAK! A statement from Swiatek as she pounces on Osaka's second serve to crush the backhand winner. 1-0. Osaka scores on the backhand return! That's a miss. 2-0. And just long from Osaka on the backhand! 3-0. Osaka closes her eyes and pauses for a moment, as if trying to regain her composure. This is slipping a bit. Jamie BraidwoodMay 29, 2024 5:38 PM 1717000580 French Open: Iga Swiatek 6-6 Naomi Osaka – TIEBREAK! Stunning winner from Osaka starting this 12th game of the first set! A forehand winner on the run. But she cannot jump on Swiatek's second serve in the next two points, as Swiatek steps in to check an excellent volley. 40-15: and that looks more like Swiatek, two confident drives to either side. Swiatek is 5-0 in tiebreakers this season. Osaka is 5-5. Jamie BraidwoodMay 29, 2024 5:36 PM 1717000335 French Open: *Iga Swiatek 5-6 Naomi Osaka I think Swiatek gets a lot of luck with a slanted backhand that falls just over the net. From there, Swiatek takes advantage with a huge backhand swing to get to 30-30. Osaka hits the big first serve wide and then holds on to at least reach a tiebreak. Whatever happens from here, Osaka's level has surprised everyone, I think. Enough for people to get excited about. Jamie BraidwoodMay 29, 2024 5:32 PM 1716999916 French Open: Iga Swiatek 5-5 Naomi Osaka* Swiatek is starting to look stressed and she double faults to start this crucial tenth match. The world number 1 stays steady to find the passing winner behind Osaka, but will face 30-30 after pushing a backhand long! Big point: stunning return from Osaka, right on the baseline. Swiatek nets! Set point. Kick-off for Swiatek! Osaka goes long on the backhand side! And Swiatek perseveres! A few loose swings from Osaka and she survives to make it 5-5. Jamie BraidwoodMay 29, 2024 5:25 PM 1716999660 French Open: *Iga Swiatek 4-5 Naomi Osaka Osaka carried the momentum from the break and found two big serves at the start of the ninth. But Swiatek digs in and works himself back into the game. Beautiful from Swiatek! Such a clean strike on both wings and she drives Osaka back to look at the break point. But Swiatek can't believe it! She scores a forehand from the baseline. And again! Swiatek slaps her thigh. She had so much time for both recordings. Big serving Osaka. Great grip. She leads this first set! Jamie BraidwoodMay 29, 2024 5:21 PM 1716999386 French Open: Iga Swiatek 4-4 Naomi Osaka* – BREAK! Now then. Swiatek looked to be heading for a hold, but dropped a few mistakes that left her facing deuce, with Osaka getting her reward for her patience and forcing the misses with her defense. Osaka finds the return and pins Swiatek back towards the baseline…. Swiatek scores! Breaking point: Osaka pushes Swiatek back to her backhand and then seizes the opportunity to open on the forehand. Osaka strikes hard, Swiatek fires long! Jamie BraidwoodMay 29, 2024 5:16 PM 1716998958 French Open: *Iga Swiatek 4-3 Naomi Osaka Osaka is currently playing the better tennis. An impressive hold from the American-Japanese, with a sliding pick-up volley followed by two brilliant forehand attacks. This was a clinic in hitting the ball for both players. Such high quality. ( REUTERS ) Jamie BraidwoodMay 29, 2024 5:09 PM 1716998784 French Open: Iga Swiatek 4-2 Naomi Osaka Swiatek held on, but Osaka pushed hard there before half-time, with flashy winners on both wings, including a clean forehand strike. Osaka pushed again on deuce, but hit just long. Swiatek survived, but Osaka continues to impress and grow. Jamie BraidwoodMay 29, 2024 5:06 PM 1716998316 French Open: *Iga Swiatek 3-2 Naomi Osaka How Osaka needed that. Swiatek pressed for the second break, but Osaka responds with heavier strokes on her forehand, completing a very solid hold with a brilliant passing winner on the run. Osaka is playing well here. Swiatek was just on another level at times. Andrey Rublev, meanwhile, has advanced two sets against Pedro Martinez. The sixth seed leads 6-3 6-4 over Suzanne-Lenglen. Jamie BraidwoodMay 29, 2024 4:58 PM 1716998126 French Open: Iga Swiatek 3-1 Naomi Osaka Once again Swiatek's movement is so sharp as she moves inside and takes a forehand on the rise, hitting a clean winner. The number 1 in the world loves love. That's 10 points in a row from saving the break point in the second game. Jamie BraidwoodMay 29, 2024 4:55 PM

