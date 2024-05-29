Men's hockey signs defensemen Bonkowski, Hewson – Minnesota State University





MANKATO, Minn. Minnesota State men's hockey head coach Lucas Strand has announced that two student-athletes, Rylan Bonkowski and Easton Hewson, have written a national letter of intent to join the Mavericks. Both helped their junior hockey teams win the championship title this month. The Mavericks will see up to twelve future players join the club over the next two years. Rylan Bonkowski | 5-11 | Right shot defender | Richmond, British Columbia | Surrey Eagles (BCHL) | 2006 Year of birth Bonkowski is from Richmond, British Columbia and will be heading to Tri-City in the USHL in the fall. Earlier this week, he helped the Surrey Eagles win the BCHL Fred Page Cup with a playoff championship. The Eagles shut out the Penticton Vees 3-1 in Game 6 of the finals on May 26, the team's first championship since 2013. With the Fred Page Cup in hand, the Eagles will now compete in the Rocky Mountain Challenge in Brooks, Alberta. This event will feature the best Junior A teams from various regions, providing Bonkowski with a new platform to showcase his skills. Bonkowski had an excellent season with the Eagles and was a Top Prospect during BCHL All-Star weekend. In 54 games this season, he scored four goals with 18 assists, good for 22 points and 10 penalty minutes. In the playoffs, Bonkowski played 23 games and scored one goal with 11 assists, along with six penalty minutes. Bonkowski started with the Eagles in 2021-22 and played in one regular season game and two playoff games at age 16. In 2022-23, he scored four goals and added eight assists in 42 games, then scored two playoff points in 12 games. Prior to Surrey he played for the Burnaby Winter Club U18 and U15 Prep clubs. “Rylan continues his developmental trend to become an NCAA and highly-touted defenseman,” said the head coach Lucas Strand . “His blend of defensive prowess combined with offensive traits of high-end skating and puck skills make a valuable future Maverick.” Easton Hewson | 6-4 | Left shot Defender | Edmonton, Alberta | Calgary Canucks (AJHL) | Year of birth 2005 From the Alberta Junior Hockey League, Easton Hewson wrote his National Letter of Intent to join the Mavericks in 2025. He was ranked No. 183 on the NHL Central Scouting Final Ranking for 2024 NHL Draft. The 2024 NHL Draft will take place June 28-29 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hewson was recently drafted in USHL Phase 2 draft 1stround #12 to Sioux City. Described by Calgary Canucks GM/head coach Brad Moran as a “stabilizing force on the blue line,” Hewson helped his team win its 10th AJHL's Centennial Cup this season, scoring two goals and nine assists in 15 postseason games. During the regular season, Hewson played 54 games and recorded six goals and 23 assists for 29 points, along with 88 penalty minutes. In his first season (2022-2023), he played in 41 games and totaled five assists for five points and 47 penalty minutes. He also added a pair of assists in five playoff games. Prior to his time with the Canucks, Hewson was a member of the CAC Canadians U18 AAA squad in 2021-2022, where he scored a total of 11 points in 38 games. “Easton has a balance of size, skating and responsible play, complemented by offensive prowess,” Strand said. “His endless potential is what drove us to make him a Maverick. His play translates to the modern NHL defenseman.” Minnesota State men's hockey signings since November 28, 2023 Name Ht/wt Position Residence/high school Junior team(s). Evan Sundar 5-9/160 Come on Spruce forest, Alberta/spruce forest St. Albert Raiders Liam Hupka 6-3/185 Defender Minneapolis, Minnesota/Minnetonka Sioux City Musketeers Sam Rice 5-8/165 Come on Prior Lake, Minnesota/Prior Lake Chippewa Steel/Madison Capitol Reid Morich 6-1/195 Come on Scottsdale, Ariz./North Catholic Waterloo black hawks Jack Kernan 6-2/185 Centre Maple Grove, Minnesota/Maple Grove Des Moines Buccaneers Tate Pritchard 6-2/190 Come on Savage, Minn./Lakeville South Sioux City Musketeers/Austin Bruins Luke Aston 6-6/231 Defender North Vancouver, British Columbia Langley Rivermen/Vernon Vipers Finn Williams 6-1/185 Come on North Vancouver, British Columbia Waterloo Black Hawks/Chicago Steel/Notre Dame/Penticton Vees/Prince George Spruce Kings Eli powder 6-1/165 Goalkeeper Vancouver, British Columbia Salmon Arm Silverbacks/Surrey Eagles/Powell River Kings Luigi Benincasa 5-7/159 Come on Edmonton, Alberta Ferris State/Spruce Grove Saints Easton Hewson 6-4/210 Defender Edmonton, Alberta Calgary Canucks/Sioux City Musketeers Rylan Bonkowski 5-11/160 Defender Richmond, British Columbia Surrey Eagles/Tri-City Storm

