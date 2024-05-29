Betting: LSU opens as heavy favorite over USC for CFB Week 1

Everything that happens in sports has an added context when you look at it from a sports betting perspective. From season-altering injuries to record-breaking moments and much more, the sports news cycle will continually and significantly impact the sports betting industry.

May 29: LSU opens as heavy favorites over USC for CFB Week 1

David Purdum:We haven't reached June yet, but the countdown to the college football season has begun as an intriguing Week 1's point spread has hit the board at sportsbooks.

Here's a quick look at the opening lines for three big games via ESPN BET:

LSU(-7, 66.5) vs. USC

1st of September7:30 PM ET, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

The Tigers opened as 7-point favorites over USC in a tasty opener on Labor Day in Las Vegas. Both teams are replacing Heisman-winning quarterbacks. The Trojans have been more than a touchdown underdog in season openers only twice since 1978. They were 12-point underdogs against Alabama in a 52-6 loss to the Crimson Tide in 2016 and 11-point underdogs against Florida State in a 14-7 loss. loss in 1997.

Clemsonvs Georgia(-13, 48.5)

August 10, 31, 12:00 PM ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

The Bulldogs opened as 13-point favorites against Clemson. The Tigers haven't been such a big underdog since 2012, when they led Florida State by 14.5 points and ultimately lost 49-37.

Miami(-3.5) vs.Florida

August 31, 3:30 PM ET, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville

The Hurricanes started as 3.5-point favorites over the Gators. According to ESPN Stats, the Gators have never been such a big underdog in the swamp in a season opener in the FBS era (1978). & Information.

May 28: The top five betting favorites to win the MCWS come from the SEC

Impure: Texas A &M was the favorite to win the College World Series 9-2 on ESPN BET on Tuesday, followed by Tennessee (11-2) and Arkansas (17-2). Kentucky and LSU were each 9-1 and rounded out the teams at single odds.

LSU, the defending champion, was deemed on the bubble to even make the field two weeks ago and must travel to the Chapel Hill, North Carolina, area.

The ACC is also represented atop the title odds, with Clemson at 11-1, followed by Wake Forest (13-1) and North Carolina (15-1).

The regional round starts on Friday. The host schools are favored in 12 of the 16 regional schools, with Wake Forest (-125), Duke (even), South Carolina (+105) and Dallas Baptist (+140) being favorites in their respective regions.

May 27: Gambling impact analysis of Acua's season-ending injury

Greenberg: For the second time since 2021 Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.'s season ended prematurely due to an ACL tear, but this time it's in his other knee. While time will tell if the Braves' impressive depth can withstand the loss, betting markets are already reacting to the news. ESPN BET reports that since news of Acua's injury was confirmed, Atlanta has gone from +475 to +650 to win the World Series – currently fourth behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (+275), New York Yankees (+500) and Philadelphia Phillies (+500).

There were even bigger drops at other sportsbooks, with the Braves falling from +400 to +650 at DraftKings, and from +475 to +800 at BetMGM. Atlanta saw solid action to win the MLB Championship, bringing in 7.8% of the bets and 9.8% of the money on ESPN BET, as well as 8.0% of the tickets and 14.1% of the revenue at BetMGM – the second most money on the book behind only Los Angeles (14.9%). At DraftKings, the Braves essentially have a negative betting distribution, taking 8% of bets with 6% of the handle.

Atlanta's odds of winning the National League pennant were similarly boosted by the news, as they now range from +340 to +400 behind Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Where things really start to get interesting is the race for the division.

The Braves opened the season as the clear favorites to win the NL East (-275), but between Acua's injury and an impressive first two months from the Phillies, Atlanta now finds themselves as a +145 underdog to win the division crown, while Philadelphia has taken the odds-on lead to -200, according to ESPN BET, which made the Phillies the favorite even before the injury. At DraftKings, the Acua news flipped the dividing line from Braves -130 to +125 and Phillies +120 to -165.

The difference in movement here is likely a result of liability: ESPN BET has 70.0% of its tickets and 71.1% of its money on Philadelphia, while DraftKings has 80% of the betting and 68% of the control on Atlanta.

All that said, bettors looking for a buy low should pay attention to this fact: the last time Acua tore his ACL in 2021, the Braves won the World Series.

UFC 302: Prop bets to get the best value on Islam Makhachev

Parker: UFC 302 is just around the corner (10pm ET on June 1, ESPN+ PPV) and if you wanted to bet on it Islam Makhachevin his title defense against Dustin Poirier, he is currently at -550. So let's take a look at a few props to cut down on that heavy juice:

Makhachev in the distance at -275

As big a fan of Poirier as I am, it's hard to see where he's going to pull it off in this fight against the champion. Unless he catches him with that famous left hook, I expect Makhachev to overwhelm Poirier down the stretch Khabib Nurmagomedov did with his wrestling. In his past three fights we have seen Makhachev get it done by both TKO/KO and submission and I don't see this fight going any different. If you want to lower that -550 moneyline number, take Inside the Distance at -275.

Makhachev wins and under 2.5 rounds -140

Makhachev has won from distance in six of his last seven fights. In four of those fights he won in less than 2.5 rounds. That prop is currently at -140 and that is a number I can certainly get behind. Poirier is as durable as they come, but he tends to give up his back more often than not, and it is Benoit Saint-Denis Since he couldn't abuse that position, he's not Makhachev.

I believe Round 1 will be at least two minutes of stand-up, and once Makhachev lands a few hits, he will switch it up and slam Poirier to the ground. If he doesn't get it done in round 1, I see a similar situation happening as in the Poirier vs. Oliviera fight. Poirier looked good in Round 1, but once he started hitting some shots, his back gave up and it was over.

Makhachev wins by submission +105

With a 64% finish rate and 44% of those as submissions, I wouldn't be the least bit surprised at +105 if Makhachev were to overwhelm Poirier with his wrestling and ultimately win via RNC choke. We've seen Makhachev do it again and again.

The other option I see happening is he gets the mount and goes to a head-arm triangle. Poirier is a black belt in BJJ, but has been submitted before. Being overwhelmed by attacks leaves you defenseless and open to being submerged, and I believe that will happen here.

May 22: Record $14.1 million table tennis bet in March at Colorado sportsbooks

Impure: In March, approximately $14.1 million was wagered on table tennis at Colorado sportsbooks, a record for the state and more than was risked during the month on golf, MMA and motorsports combined.

Table tennis betting took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, when almost all sports competitions were halted. At the time, tournaments in Russia and Ukraine, some of which were streamed through sportsbooks' apps, were among the only events bettors could find to bet on – despite some suspicious circumstances. Table tennis attracted $6.6 million in bets with Colorado books in May 2020, the most of any sport.

Table tennis has had staying power with gamblers and has seen a significant spike in the amount of money wagered in recent months. The $14.1 million bet on table tennis in March surpassed the previous record of $12.6 million in February.BetMGM Sportsbook said betting interest in table tennis is not unique to Colorado and could surpass MMA and golf in other states.

“Table tennis happens pretty much 24/7,” Alex Rella, senior trader at BetMGM, told ESPN in an email. “The sheer volume and speed just outweighs what MMA and golf have to offer each weekend. Our customers also love the speed of each game. The quick turnaround time is very attractive compared to major American sports where it can take hours to a game is over.”

According to BetMGM, the most popular table tennis among gamblers is currently held in Poland.

May 21: Massachusetts Gaming Commission discusses restricting gamblers

Impure: The Massachusetts Gaming Commission held a public roundtable Tuesday to discuss the controversial practice of restricting gamblers.

Ten sportsbook operators in Massachusetts invited to the roundtable declined to participate, citing concerns about the confidentiality of proprietary systems and risk management strategies, and instead requested a private session to discuss the topic.

According to Jordan Maynard, interim chairman of the MGC, the roundtable was prompted by consumer complaints about the state's sports betting industry reducing the amount they can bet. It included commentary from gambling industry consultants, a responsible gambling advocate and a professional gambler. No new policy was adopted, but the committee continued further discussion of the subject.

In its written response to the MGC, Penn Entertainment, which operates ESPN BET, said it reserves the right to change betting and payout limits. “Penn may restrict a patron for a variety of reasons, including abusing the sportsbook or abusing promotional play,” wrote Samantha Haggerty, Penn National's deputy chief compliance officer.

In addition to Penn Entertainment, DraftKings, FanDuel, Fanatics, Caesars Sportsbook, Encore Boston Harbor and BetMGM were among the sportsbooks that declined to participate and provided written confirmation to the MGC. A DraftKings spokesperson said in a statement that “any meaningful discussion of betting limits would necessarily involve disclosure of DraftKings' confidential risk management practices and other commercially sensitive business information.”