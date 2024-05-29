Buckeyes ready for 24th NCAA tournament appearance





Ohio State at the 2024 NCAA Championships Dates: May 31 – June 2

Location: East Fork/Harsha Lake, Bethel Ohio

Live results: Regattatiming.com

Watch: NCAA.com NCAA Championship Site | Heat sheet/lane assignments|Live results | NCAA video| Event planning Columbus, OH The Ohio State rowing team will make its 24th appearance at the NCAA Championships Friday through Sunday after earning an at-large bid, one of 11, following a fourth-place finish at the 2024 Big Ten Championship on May 19 in Baraboo, Wisconsin. The Buckeyes are one of four Big Ten teams participating in the 2024 NCAA Championships. The NCAA event will be held at East Fork/Harsha Lake in Bethel, Ohio. The first Varsity Eight is in Court 5 of Heat 4 to get things started for the Buckeyes Friday (10:24 a.m.). The Second Varsity Eight will row from lane 5 in Heat 4 in that event with an 11:12 a.m. start. The Buckeyes are in the first heat of the First Varsity Four event, starting from Lane 2. That race starts at 11:24 a.m. The Ohio State 1V8 enters the championships as the No. 13 seed. The 2V8 is also the No. 13 seed, while the 1V4 earns the No. 9 seed. The Buckeyes are one of 22 teams that will compete at the championships. Each school will field two eight-boats and one four-boat for the championship event. BUCKEYES IN THE NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS Ohio State enters the championships having competed in every NCAA regatta held since 2000 (24 total). The Buckeyes own seven individual boat titles and have finished in the Top 10 a total of 21 times as a team. Ohio State won NCAA national titles in 2013, 2014 and 2015. The team finished second in 2016 and owns one third (2007) and two fourth places (2001, 2005). Ohio State finished eighth in 2022 and 12th in the 2023 championship. The 2024 NCAA Championships will be the fourth Kate Sweeney as head coach of the Buckeyes. B1G WRAPUP The Buckeyes placed fourth at the 2024 Big Ten Championships on May 19 at Devil's Lake in Baraboo, Wisconsin. For more information click HERE. NCAA appearances at Ohio State Team (24) 2000, 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24 Varsity Eight (24) 2000, 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24 2nd Varsity Eight (24) 2000, 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24 Varsity Four (25) 1997, 00, 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24 2024 NCAA Championships Schedule Friday May 31 9:48 am | I Eights Heat 1

I Eights Heat 1 10am | I Eights Heat 2

I Eights Heat 2 10:12 am | I Eights Heat 3

I Eights Heat 3 10:24 am | I Eights Heat 4

I Eights Heat 4 10:36 PM | II Eights Heat 1

II Eights Heat 1 10:48 am | II Eights Heat 2

II Eights Heat 2 11am | II Eights Heat 3

II Eights Heat 3 11:12 am | II Eights Heat 4

II Eights Heat 4 11:24 am | Four round 1

Four round 1 11:36 am | Four round 2

Four round 2 11:48 am | Four round 3

Four round 3 12:00 noon |Four round 4 Saturday June 1 8:12 am | I Eights C/D semi-finals

I Eights C/D semi-finals 8:24 am | I Eights C/D semi-finals

I Eights C/D semi-finals 8:36 am | I Eights A/B semi-finals

I Eights A/B semi-finals 8:48 am | I Eights A/B semi-finals

I Eights A/B semi-finals 9am | II Eights C/D semi-finals

II Eights C/D semi-finals 9:12 am | II Eights C/D semi-finals

II Eights C/D semi-finals 9:24 am | II Eights A/B Semi-finals

II Eights A/B Semi-finals 9:36 am | II Eights A/B Semi-finals

II Eights A/B Semi-finals 9:48 am | Fours C/D semi-finals

Fours C/D semi-finals 10am | Fours C/D semi-finals

Fours C/D semi-finals 10:12 am | Four A/B semi-finals

Four A/B semi-finals 10:24 am |Four A/B semi-finals Sunday June 2 8:12 am | Fours D Final (places 19-22)

Fours D Final (places 19-22) 8:24 am | Fours C Final (places 13-18)

Fours C Final (places 13-18) 8:36 am | II Eights D Final (places 19-22)

II Eights D Final (places 19-22) 8:48 am | II Eights C Final (places 13-18)

II Eights C Final (places 13-18) 9am | I Eights D Final (places 19-22)

I Eights D Final (places 19-22) 9:12 am | I Eights C Final (places 13-18)

I Eights C Final (places 13-18) 9:24 am | Fours Petite Finale (places 7-12)

Fours Petite Finale (places 7-12) 9:36 am | Fours Grand Final (places 1-6)

Fours Grand Final (places 1-6) 9:48 am | II Eights Petite Finale (places 7-12)

II Eights Petite Finale (places 7-12) 10am | II Eights Grand Final (places 1-6)

II Eights Grand Final (places 1-6) 10:12 am | I Eights Petite Finale (places 7-12)

I Eights Petite Finale (places 7-12) 10:24 am |I Eights Grand Final (places 1-6) 2024 NCAA Championship Field AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATIONS American Athletics Conference SMU Atlantic 10 Conference Rhode Island Atlantic Coast Conference Syracuse Big 12 Conference Texas Big Ten Conference Michigan Coastal Athletics Association Northeast The Ivy League Princeton Metro Atlantic Athletics Conference Jacksonville Pac-12 Conference Stanford Patriot League Boston U West Coast Conference Gonzaga Major selections: Brown

California

Duke

Indiana

State of Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rutgers

Tennessee

Virginia

Washington

Jale 2024 NCAA Seeds I EIGHT II EIGHTS FOUR 1Texas 1Texas 1 Stanford 2 Stanford 2 Tenn 2Texas 3Princeton 3 Stanford 3Princeton 4 Tennessee 4 Brown 4 Jale 5 California 5 Jale 5 Brown 6 Pennsylvania 6 Princeton 6 Michigan 7 Jale 7Washington 7 Tennessee 8 Syracuse 8 California 8 Washington 9 Brown 9 Syracuse 9 State of Ohio 10 Washington 10 Michigan 10 duke 11 Michigan 11 Rutger 11 California 12 Indiana 12 Indiana 12Virginia 13 State of Ohio 13 State of Ohio 13 Rutgers 14 Rutgers 14Virginia 14 Indiana 15 Virginia 15 duke 15 Pennsylvania 16 duke 16 Pennsylvania 16 Gonzaga 17 Gonzaga 17 Gonzaga 17 Syracuse 18 Northeast 18 Boston U 18 Boston U 19 Boston U 19 Northeast 19 Northeast 20 Rhode Island 20 Rhode Island 20 SMU 21 SMU 21 SMU 21 Rhode Island 22Jacksonville 22Jacksonville 22Jacksonville #GoBucks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ohiostatebuckeyes.com/news/2024/5/28/Buckeyes_Set_for_24th_NCAA_Tournament_Appearance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos