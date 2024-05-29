Sports
SEE: Team India gets used to New York
'We came in the day before yesterday and just adopted our routines here, the players are just getting used to the time zone.'
IMAGE: Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav during a training session in New York on Tuesday, May 28. Photo: BCCI
After two months of intense competitive cricket under night lights, the Indian cricket team, without Virat Kohli, started its preparations for the T20 World Cup with a morning practice in New York, considering a 10.30 am start for all preliminary matches.
Kohli took a break for personal work and is likely to join the squad on Friday.
But it is not clear whether he will be able to play in the only warm-up match against Bangladesh on Saturday after a long flight.
After playing 90 percent of the matches under lights in the scorching late summer, the idea would be to adapt to pleasant mornings where the temperature fluctuates between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius and the humidity is very low.
A white kookaburra on slightly windy mornings can be a challenge and to be prepared for this, severely jet-lagged bodies need to get used to the morning conditions.
And this is why, before starting the skills training (net sessions) on the practice pitches on a ground on the outskirts of the city, the support staff have decided to help the players acclimatize to the conditions.
With 14 players signed up, there was light jogging, routine shuttle runs and a bit of foot volleyball to get into the spirit.
“They have been away from us for two and a half months and the aim is to know where they stand and what needs to be done before the World Cup takes place.FirstThe aim is to spend 45 minutes in the heat to get going,” said strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai bcci.tv.
“We came in the day before yesterday and just relaxed our routines here. The players are just getting used to the time zone. Today we have our first ground session,” Desai added.
SEE: Team India doing light training. Video: BCCI/X
As far as the players are concerned, there is a certain curiosity about playing cricket in New York. The Indian teams have mainly played in Florida at the Fort Lauderhill grounds over the years during their tours of the West Indies.
“The first time we get to play cricket in New York it will be fun,” said all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
“We haven't played any cricket yet, we came here today for a team activity. Hopefully it will be good. The weather is really good so we are looking forward to it,” Jadeja added.
Captain Rohit Sharma's deputy Hardik Pandya seemed excited by the “bright sunshine” and “good atmosphere”, while Suryakumar Yadav wanted to know more about the diaspora's cricketing interests.
“I heard that cricket is growing here in the US, so we are very excited and the first day here was great, so very excited for the days to come,” said Surya.
India, the 2007 T20 World Cup champions, will start their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York, followed by the big match against Pakistan on June 9.
They will take on hosts USA on June 12 before the cricket caravan moves to the familiar Lauderhill in Florida for the match against Canada on June 15.
India should be clubbed in the A1 regardless of where they finish in the group and will then move on to the Caribbean islands for the Super 8 stage of the tournament, where they would meet Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.
None of the main Indian team players took part in the IPL final held in Chennai on May 26.
