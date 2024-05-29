Men's hockey team award winners announced

MADISON, Wis. Following the conclusion of the 2023-2024 season, the Wisconsin men's hockey program selected its annual team award winners, which include awards for competitiveness, consistency and improvement.

Senior goalkeeper Kyle McClellan took home the Spike Carlson/Chris Chelios Most Valuable Player award for his history-making season between the pipes for the Badgers. First presented in 1964, this award honors Spike Carlson, one of the first hockey players for the Badgers who also coached at UW during the 1930-31 season. McClellan led the nation with a .931 save percentage and seven shutouts and ranked second with a 1.94 goals-against average. The Manchester, Missouri native also received a number of accolades for his achievements during the 2023-2024 campaign, including winning the Mike Richter Award for National Hockey Goaltender of the Year. His full list of achievements can be found here. Following the Badgers' season, McClellan signed a one-year AHL contract with the Iowa Wild for the 2024-2025 season.

The Ivan B. Williamson Scholastic Award was presented to sophomore forward Simon Tassy . Williamson served at Wisconsin as director of athletics from 1955 to 1969 and was instrumental in the revival of UW hockey as a varsity sport in 1963. Tassy, ​​a transfer from Minnesota State, scored 12 goals and 28 points in his first year at the Badgers. , skating in all 40 games. He led the team with seven power play goals and posted his first career natural hat trick in UW's 3–0 win over Northeastern in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off championship game.

Team captain Mike Vorlicky took home the Jeff Sauer Award, presented annually to a “great guy” on the team in honor of Coach Sauer, Wisconsin's winningest men's hockey coach, who spent 20 years behind the Badger bench. Vorlicky, a defenseman, finished his college season with one goal and five points, scoring a short-handed empty-net goal to seal the Badgers' 5–2 victory over then-No. 17 Michigan Tech on October 21. A four-time Academic All-Big Ten skater and former winner of the Dr. Joseph Coyne/Joe Pavelski Most Consistent Award, the native of Edina, Minnesota, completed his college hockey career with four goals and 21 points in 124 games.

Naperville, Illinois, born Jack Horbach won the Fenton Kelsey, Jr./Mike Richter Most Competitive Award, named in honor of Kelsey, Jr., the first executive director of the Blue Line Club who was a great supporter of hockey and was instrumental in the construction of Hartmeyer Ice Arena on the east side of Madison. Sophomore forward Horbach, who won the WHA-TV/Jim Santulli 7th Man Award in 2023, finished the season with a career-high six goals and 14 points.

Senior defender Anthony Kehrer won his second career Suter Family Unsung Hero Award and took home the honor once before in 2022. First presented in 2016, the award honors Madison residents and brothers Bob (1975-79), Gary ( 1983-85) and John (1973). -78) Suter, as well as Bob's son Ryan (2003-04), all of whom went to Wisconsin and played defense for the Badgers. The Winnipeg, Manitoba-born Kehrer scored two goals and nine points in 38 games during his senior season, ranked third on the roster with 52 blocked shots and tied for first with a plus-17 rating.

Kehrer was also nominated for the national Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award.

Senior forward and alternate captain of the team David Silye won the dr. Joseph Coyne/Joe Pavelski Most Consistent Award. The award honors Dr. Joseph Coyne, a dentist in Madison who was a major supporter of the UW hockey program in the early days of John Riley and Bob Johnson. Silye proved to be an all-around force for UW as an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick, especially in the faceoff circle, where he ranked fourth in the nation with 497 faceoff wins. His 59.3 percent (497-341) success rate in the faceoff circle ranked seventh in the nation among players with at least 200 wins. The Arnprior, Ontario native finished second on the roster with 32 points, shared the team lead with 23 assists and scored nine goals. Following the Badgers' season, Silye signed with the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL, joining the team for the remainder of the 2023-2024 season on an amateur tryout contract before signing a one-year AHL contract for the 2024-2025 campaign.

Graduate student moving forward Owen Lindmark won the fan-voted WHA-TV/Jim Santulli 7th Man Award. The award is named after the late Jim Santulli, a producer for the Wisconsin Public Television network for 30 years (1966-96) who was instrumental in initiating Badger basketball, football and hockey broadcasts on WHA- TV from 1973-74. Lindmark, a four-time Academic All-Big Ten skater, scored 11 goals and 21 points in 28 games this year, ranking him first on the roster with a plus-17 rating. The Naperville, Illinois, native was the 2023-24 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner in Wisconsin and was also recognized as a top three finalist for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The final two team awards went to members of Wisconsin's talented freshman class.

Named after a two-time first-team All-American, former WCHA Freshman of the Year and UW's all-time leading scorer, this year's Mark Johnson Rookie of the Year honors went to Joe Palodichuk . The defenseman scored three goals and 15 points in 40 games and led all freshmen on the roster with 18 points. The Cottage Grove, Minn., native's performances on the blue line helped him be named to the 2023-24 Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year watch list and the 2023 Ice Breaker All-Tournament team.

Come on Owen Mehlenbacher was named the winner of the team's Otto Breitenbach/Curtis Joseph Most Improved Player award. Otto Breitenbach was a former commissioner of the WCHA and UW Associate Athletic Director from 1973 to 1987. A native of Fort Erie, Ontario, Mehlenbacher finished the season with a goal and four points while appearing in 26 games as a rookie, netting his first career goal in the Badgers' 6–5 overtime win over then No. 14 Michigan on January 27.

Awards

Spike Carlson/Chris Chelios Most Valuable Player – Kyle McClellan

Ivan B. Williamson Scholastic Award – Simon Tassy

Jeff Sauer Prize – Mike Vorlicky

Fenton Kelsey, Jr./Mike Richter Most Competitive Player – Jack Horbach

The Suter Family Unsung Hero Award – Anthony Kehrer

Dr. Joseph Coyne/Joe Pavelski Most Consistent Player – David Silye

WHA-TV Jim Santulli 7th Man Award – Owen Lindmark

Mark Johnson Rookie of the Year Award – Joe Palodichuk