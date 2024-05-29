How we got here: Bryant's season was cut short

SMITHFIELD, RI – The Bryant baseball team is back in the NCAA Tournament after an exciting run through the America East Conference regular season and postseason.

Bryant's return to regionals may not have seemed possible at first, but the Black and Gold found their footing and entered the NCAAs with a 35-12 record over their last 47 games.

Bryant Athletics looks back at the team's transformation throughout the season as it prepares to face NC State on Friday night.

Weeks 1-5 (February 16 – March 17)

The Black and Gold season got off to a wild start as the Bulldogs dropped a 12-11 decision to Big 12 member UCF on opening day. The Bryant bats continued to pelt the Knights on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans and canceled the final two games of the season-opening series.

Bryant would earn his first win of the season the following Friday at George Washington, but misfortune soon followed. The Black and Gold lost their next six games, committed nine errors and allowed 9.8 runs per game during the stretch. Bryant dropped the last two games at GW, losing the home opener to Stonehill and being swept by Big Ten member Maryland.

After the Maryland series, things started to turn in Bryant's favor thanks to a little home cooking and late-inning magic. Bryant trailed Merrimack 8–1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning on March 6, but rallied to score two runs in the seventh and five runs in the eighth to tie the game. Gavin Greger's safety squeeze in the bottom of the ninth won the game for the Black and Gold.

Bryant used that momentum to beat Iona over the weekend, winning 4-3, 9-7, 12-6. With things seemingly going in the right direction, the Bulldogs laid an egg on March 12, falling to Stonehill 16-5 at home. Bryant would then drop a 5-4 decision to Northeastern the next day to fall to 5-9 on the year.

However, the Bulldogs rallied, defeated Brown and began what would be a season-long turnaround. Bryant walked away with a 17-8 win in game one thanks to a Greger three-run home run, earned a 3-2 extra-inning win in game two and rode a dominant Tyler Horvat start to a win in game three.

Bryant was 8-9 after the first five weeks, but hit just .247 as a team. Gavin Noriega led the charge with seven home runs and 20 RBI. As a staff, the Bulldogs posted a 6.64 ERA, walked 79 batters and struck out 137.

Weeks 6-10 (March 19 – April 21)

Bryant followed up his sweep of Brown with a seventh-inning rally against regional rival Sacred Heart to earn a 7-4 victory.

Defending America East champion Maine then came to town for the first weekend of conference play and the Bulldogs again showed resilience in the late game. Bryant saw a 3-0 lead disappear in the seventh inning, but rallied to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning. Carmine Petosa then doubled to Daniel Baruch from first in the bottom of the eighth for a walk-off victory.

In the nightcap of the doubleheader, Chris Einemann's infield single tied the game in the bottom of the eighth and Noriega walked a single through the left side in the 10th inning.e.

After a 1-0 loss in the series finale, Bryant reeled off eight straight wins to move to 19-10 on the year. The first three wins in the streak were all by one point, including 4-3 and 9-8 wins over UMBC. The Black and Gold pushed their record to 8-1 in conference play with an offensive outburst in a series sweep of UAlbany.

In the bigger picture, Bryant compiled a 17-3 record through the middle five weeks of the season. The Black and Gold took advantage of the early season home series to beat preseason favorite Binghamton with a dominant weekend. Bryant ended the middle portion of the season with another electric come-from-behind victory, this time to clinch a series against rival UMass Lowell.

The Bulldogs trailed 7-4 heading into the eighth inning of Sunday's final. A wild pitch made it 7-5 and Petosa came through with a two-run tiebreaker to right center. In the ninth, Shea Grady played the hero when he hit a walk-off single through the right side.

Offensively, the Bulldogs hit .286 during the 17-3 run, averaging 7.6 runs per game. The run included the full-time return of Zac Zyons, who went 29-for-79 with six home runs and 18 RBI in 19 games. Petosa also started to heat up, hitting .356 with nine doubles and five home runs.

Bryant's pitching staff also came into form, posting a team ERA of 3.29 in the 20 games. The Bulldogs' weekend rotation, Austin Wainer (3-0, 2.25, Luke Delongchamp (3-0, 0.69) and Tyler Horvat (3-1, 1.56) all dominated. The duo of Jared Burrows (6 app, 2-0, 1 sv, 0.90) and Mark Scamardella (7 app, 1.08) also shined out of the bullpen.

Weeks 11-15 (April 23 – May 25)

After their thrilling win over UMass Lowell on April 21, the Black and Gold packed their bags for the long haul. Bryant would finish the regular season playing 13 of the last 15 on the road. Add in the America East Tournament and the Black and Gold have been on the road each of the last five weekends.

The stretch started inauspiciously as the Bulldogs fell behind 6-0 against URI in the second inning. Something clicked in the fourth when the Bulldogs scored six times to tie the game. A four-run eighth inning was the difference, as Bryant earned a 13-9 victory.

Bryant then made the unique trek to Pittsburgh in late April for a non-conference series with ACC member Pitt. The Bulldogs turned heads Friday night, building a 9-1 lead before holding on for an 11-8 victory over the Panthers. It was Bryant's second victory over an ACC school in the past two seasons.

The Black and Gold then made the trip to Jersey and, despite their first shutout in two seasons, left the state with a bitter taste in their mouths after a pair of walk-off losses on May 4.

Bryant then headed north on Interstate 95 to exorcise some demons in Orono. A year after watching the Black Bears capture a regular-season title and beat Bryant in the play-in round of the conference tournament, Bryant flipped the script. The Bulldogs posted a 10-4 win on Friday and claimed the America East Regular Season title with a 15-8 win on May 11.

The Bulldogs then prepared for what would be a prequel to the AE Championship with a three-match set at UMBC. The Retrievers won each of the first two games of the series, but Bryant built some momentum with an 8-5 victory in the regular season finale.

Bryant rode that momentum and Wainer's right arm to an 8-4 UML victory in the opening match of the tournament. Wainer was on the ropes in the fourth inning, but limited the UML damage and went on to pitch his first career complete game.

Wainer's gritty complete game could prove to be the deciding factor in Bryant's championship, as the bullpen was spotlighted early in game two following an injury to Luke Delongchamp. The bullpen responded as Jack Pletter, Mark Scamardella, Zach Nichols and Landon White combined to limit UMBC to one run on three hits over 7.1 innings of relief.

The win sent Bryant to the championship round where he faced the Retrievers. Bryant's bullpen was once again called upon and delivered admirably. Knowing the situation, Bryant's offense put together one of the most complete games of the season as it scored in all but one of its innings, breaking a 10-10 tie with a five-run eighth inning. The Bulldogs hit four home runs in the game, with Jackson Phinney's three-run shot providing the knockout in the eighth.

Despite the five weeks of travel, the Bulldogs managed to post an 11-7 record. The offense came together to hit .308 with 32 home runs and an average of 8.2 runs per game over the last 18. Zyons captured the fifth batting title in DI program history, hitting .397 (27-68) with a .518 OBP, while Petosa had nine doubles, eight home runs and 28 RBI.

On the mound, LeVangie showed the true character of a fifth-year, stepping into the Sunday role after an injury to Horvat. The righty posted a 3.78 ERA, 14 strikeouts and just four walks in five starts (16.2 innings).