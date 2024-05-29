Sports
Five facts about Jesper de Jong | ATP tour
Five things to know
Five things you need to know about Jesper de Jong
Learn more about Alcaraz's Roland Garros R2 opponent
May 29, 2024
ATP Tour/Getty Images
Jesper de Jong has risen to number 135 in the PIF ATP rankings.
By ATP staff
Jesper de Jong will try to achieve the biggest victory of his career on Wednesday afternoon when he meets third seed Carlos Alcaraz in the second round at Roland Garros.
The Dutchman is attempting to reach the third round for the first time at a tour-level event. What should you know about the 23-year-old?
ATPTour.com takes a look at five interesting things about the number 176 player in the PIF ATP Rankings.
His breakthroughs have come in the majors
De Jong made his ATP Tour main draw debut on home soil in 's-Hertogenbosch in 2022, where he lost to Jenson Brooksby in straight sets. The Dutchman has made his breakthroughs at tour level in the Majors.
The Haarlem native qualified for his first Slam main draw at the Australian Open this year and took advantage of this by beating Pedro Cachin in the first round. He lost in the second round to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.
“I got a kick out of today, but I'm so grateful to be competing on the biggest stage against one of the best players out there,” he wrote on Instagram after the match.
In the next major, this Roland Garros, he qualified and defeated Jack Draper in five sets to reach the second round of the main draw. His two Slam wins are his only tour-level wins.
Photo: Getty Images
Jesper has a guilty pleasure in Paris
Could macarons be the secret of De Jong's success in Paris? The Dutchman said that the Ladurée macarons were sold Roland Garros is his guilty pleasure.
“They are so good,” De Jong said. “And I'm so happy that I can use my meal credit for it!”
A post-career dream is to own an Italian restaurant. His favorite food is a good steak.
He was a ball boy in Rotterdam
De Jong had to deal with world-class tennis players before he became one himself. The Dutchman was once a ball boy at the ATP 500 in Rotterdam, where he has competed three times since.
“To start there as a ball boy and play the actual event is a milestone,” said De Jong wrote on Instagram.
In 2020 and 2023, the home favorite lost in the first qualifying round as a wild card. This year he lost in the first round of the main draw to former world number 3 Milos Raonic, also as a wild card.
Idol was Roger Federer
The Dutchman left little doubt when it comes to who his idol was: Roger Federer, who as a junior (in Basel) was appropriately also a ball boy.
De Jong met Federer in 2017 at Wimbledon, where he played in the boys' singles qualifying. Then, a 16-year-old, he could take a photo with the Swiss star, who subsequently claimed the trophy.
Jesper's striking quality is his attitude
De Jong says his favorite shot is his drop shot. But earlier this year, before playing Sinner at the Australian Open, the Dutchman explained that his strength is not a particular shot.
“I don't have the biggest muscles. I'm not the biggest, but I fight,” De Jong said. 'You really have to beat me. I fight for every point and I'm becoming more mature every day. I am very happy with that. I feel I am ready to take the next step. I'm ready to show the world what I can do. I hope the fans can get behind me and hope for the best for me.”
The 23-year-old started his tennis journey against a wall in a fitness center with squash courts where his mother, Maureen Op de Weegh, worked. Now De Jong competes on the biggest stages in the sport.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/five-things-to-know-about-jesper-de-jong-2024
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden and Trump tied in Virginia
- Five facts about Jesper de Jong | ATP tour
- Why loans sent Hollywood into panic mode
- Should the US try to tame the millions of monkeys in innovative startup companies in the tech race with China?
- North Korea flies excrement balloons to Seoul
- Imran Khan Reveals Attending Ira Khan's Wedding With Girlfriend Lekha Washington Was FIRST Confirmation Of Their Relationship; wonders why no one got it |
- U.S. Treasury Department and IRS Release Proposed Guidance to Continue Clean Energy Investment Boom
- Moonstone Sleet: a new North Korean threat actor
- Dazed wants to bring Another Man magazine to China
- Google to discontinue messaging service within Google Maps
- Xi calls for modernizing public security work
- Trump rages over social truth ahead of Hush-Money jury deliberations