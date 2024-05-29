Five facts about Jesper de Jong | ATP tour

Five things to know

Five things you need to know about Jesper de Jong

Learn more about Alcaraz's Roland Garros R2 opponent

May 29, 2024

ATP Tour/Getty Images Jesper de Jong has risen to number 135 in the PIF ATP rankings.

By ATP staff

Jesper de Jong will try to achieve the biggest victory of his career on Wednesday afternoon when he meets third seed Carlos Alcaraz in the second round at Roland Garros.

The Dutchman is attempting to reach the third round for the first time at a tour-level event. What should you know about the 23-year-old?

ATPTour.com takes a look at five interesting things about the number 176 player in the PIF ATP Rankings.

His breakthroughs have come in the majors

De Jong made his ATP Tour main draw debut on home soil in 's-Hertogenbosch in 2022, where he lost to Jenson Brooksby in straight sets. The Dutchman has made his breakthroughs at tour level in the Majors.

The Haarlem native qualified for his first Slam main draw at the Australian Open this year and took advantage of this by beating Pedro Cachin in the first round. He lost in the second round to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

“I got a kick out of today, but I'm so grateful to be competing on the biggest stage against one of the best players out there,” he wrote on Instagram after the match.

In the next major, this Roland Garros, he qualified and defeated Jack Draper in five sets to reach the second round of the main draw. His two Slam wins are his only tour-level wins.



Photo: Getty Images

Jesper has a guilty pleasure in Paris

Could macarons be the secret of De Jong's success in Paris? The Dutchman said that the Ladurée macarons were sold Roland Garros is his guilty pleasure.

“They are so good,” De Jong said. “And I'm so happy that I can use my meal credit for it!”

A post-career dream is to own an Italian restaurant. His favorite food is a good steak.

He was a ball boy in Rotterdam

De Jong had to deal with world-class tennis players before he became one himself. The Dutchman was once a ball boy at the ATP 500 in Rotterdam, where he has competed three times since.

“To start there as a ball boy and play the actual event is a milestone,” said De Jong wrote on Instagram.

In 2020 and 2023, the home favorite lost in the first qualifying round as a wild card. This year he lost in the first round of the main draw to former world number 3 Milos Raonic, also as a wild card.





Idol was Roger Federer

The Dutchman left little doubt when it comes to who his idol was: Roger Federer, who as a junior (in Basel) was appropriately also a ball boy.

De Jong met Federer in 2017 at Wimbledon, where he played in the boys' singles qualifying. Then, a 16-year-old, he could take a photo with the Swiss star, who subsequently claimed the trophy.

Jesper's striking quality is his attitude

De Jong says his favorite shot is his drop shot. But earlier this year, before playing Sinner at the Australian Open, the Dutchman explained that his strength is not a particular shot.

“I don't have the biggest muscles. I'm not the biggest, but I fight,” De Jong said. 'You really have to beat me. I fight for every point and I'm becoming more mature every day. I am very happy with that. I feel I am ready to take the next step. I'm ready to show the world what I can do. I hope the fans can get behind me and hope for the best for me.”

The 23-year-old started his tennis journey against a wall in a fitness center with squash courts where his mother, Maureen Op de Weegh, worked. Now De Jong competes on the biggest stages in the sport.