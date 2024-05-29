Sports
Golden Knights travel in…Anaheim
Traveling for NHL games is always a fun time. There is plenty to do before the match and it will take your mind off the various nuances and problems of life. For many, traveling is the perfect therapy needed to relax, especially for Vegas Golden Knights fans. The fanbase knows how to travel well and takes over different cities, such as Temp and Los Angeles.
However, there is one specific trip for Golden Knights fans must during their trip next season. The trip also takes place in Southern California, except it has a more “magical” feel. It gives California's suburbs a team they can call their own without driving into town. That city is of course Anaheim.
Orange County is home to countless teams and famous figures ranging from the “Los Angeles Angels” (seriously, they need to get the 'Anaheim' name back into their name) to Gwen Stefani and Doubtless. However, the Ducks have also etched their name in the annals of the region and even cemented themselves in hockey history.
First off, they are the first NHL team of California to win the Stanley Cup. They defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in 2007 and brought home the most coveted trophy in sports. The Ducks have also housed numerous big-name players, including Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya. After all, hockey in California doesn't start without winning Lord Stanley.
I traveled a bit with that and went undercover for a competition. The experience itself was fantastic, with a good game to boot. For all the Vegas hockey fans looking to bite into oranges next season, here's the complete guide to what to do in Orange County's sportiest city.
Some NHL teams are named after an animal that lives in the state or region (for example, the Florida Panthers). Some are named after an important historical piece within the region or state (i.e Columbus blue jackets). But for the Anaheim Ducks, they were named based on a movie: The mighty ducks.
The Disney classic with Emilio Estevez was about a group of hockey players. They are coached by a lawyer from Minneapolis (Estevez) who is forced to do community service after a night of heavy drinking and driving. Ultimately, the team wins the state championship and overcomes unlikely odds.
Of course, the Walt Disney Company founded the team in 1993 and called it… the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. They owned it until 2005, when it was sold to Henry and Susan Samueli. They reached their second Stanley Cup Final in 2007 (the first was in 2003, where they lost to the New Jersey Devils in seven games) and became Stanley Cup champions that season. Oddly enough, before the start of that year, they changed their name to Anaheim Ducks, which made for a simpler name.
