Virginia Rowing | No. 14 Virginia opens the NCAA rowing championships on Friday





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -No. No. 14 Virginia will compete in the 2024 NCAA Rowing Championships at East Fork/Harsha Lake in Bethel, Ohio (hosted by Marietta College and the Cincinnati USA Sports Commission) Friday through Sunday (May 31-June 2). Live results and video streaming links are available through NCAA.com and VirginiaSports.com. NCAA Division I action kicks off at 9:48 a.m. Friday. Each division (Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Four) will have four heats on Friday, with the top three from each heat advancing to Saturday's A/B semi-finals. The remaining boats will race in the C/D semi-finals. Virginias Varsity Eight, seeded 15th, will be in action in heat two at 10am. UVA's 14th-seeded Second Varsity Eight will be in the third heat at 11 a.m., while the 12th-seeded Varsity Four will be in the fourth heat at noon The semi-finals start on Saturday (June 1) at 8.12am with the V8, followed by the 2V8 and the V4, while the finals take place on Sunday (June 2). The Division I Grand (ranks 1-6) and Petite finals (ranks 7-12) begin at 9:24 a.m. and the final race of the weekend is the Varsity Eight Grand Final at 10:24 a.m. The Cavaliers, making their 26th NCAA Championship appearance, earned an at-large NCAA bid after finishing second at the ACC Championship. The Cavaliers won the Second Varsity Four and Third Varsity Eight races at the ACC Championship. Virginia placed 10th at the 2023 NCAA Rowing Championships with 80 points. UVA's Varsity Four rowed to a fifth-place finish, while the Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Eight finished 10th and 11th, respectively. In their 25 NCAA Championship appearances, the Cavaliers have finished in the top four eleven times (1997-2000, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2009-10, 2012, 2016) and have finished second three times (1999, 2005, 2007) . ). UVA captured NCAA team championships in 2010 and 2012. The Varsity Eight won the NCAA title in 2012, while the Second Varsity Eight won championships in 1998, 1999 and 2005. The Varsity Four claimed national championships in 2004, 2005, 2007, 2010 and 2015 . Projected lineups in Virginia

Varsity Eight: Mate: Nora Grabcheski, Stroke: Lauren Jochims, 7: Catherine Williams, 6: Jenna Hajji, 5: Skylar Morrison, 4: Kate Kelly, 3: Eva Frohnhofer, 2: Kelsey Gems, Bow: Meagan Goldsmith Second Varsity Eight: Mate: Zoe Tekeian, Stroke: Sophia Coppola, 7: Cameron Bentley, 6: Lauren Benedict, 5: Paige Loh, 4: Izzie Bird, 3: Sheila Joyce, 2: Lila Henn, Bow: Kate McGee Varsity Four: Mate: Emma Bradish, Stroke: Teagan Orth, 3: Lily Jarrett, 2: Sydney Fratamico; Arc: Kennedy Housley Spare parts: Chloe Lee, Riley Richardson, Beatrice Jones

