Cricket makes historic American debut at the World Cup

The United States will enter sporting history on June 1 by co-hosting a major cricket tournament for the first time.

The opening match in Dallas, Texas, between the US and Canada will kick off the month-long ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the West Indies.

The US was an unlikely choice to co-host a Cricket World Cup as not many people outside of expats in America play or follow the game. Invented by the British in the 17th century, cricket is hugely popular in the former colonies, from the Caribbean to South Asia and Australia.

The decision to choose the US as co-host was undoubtedly driven by a desire to improve revenue from the game. North America is one of the largest sports markets in the world.

Now the games' governing body, the International Cricket Council, wants to break into this huge sports market, estimated by Statista to be worth $83 billion by 2023.

The fact that a World Cup has come to the US, the world's largest sporting market, has in itself generated a lot of interest, Chris Tetley, the ICC's head of events, was quoted as saying by Agence France-Presse.





The ICC has also called up several former giants of football, such as West Indies' Curtly Ambrose, to promote the cause of cricket in the US. Ambrose, who was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2011, believes the World Cup will be a success.

Cricket in America could make a big difference, especially the T20 format, because we know Americans want everything to be done quickly, Ambrose told reporters at Nassau County Stadium in New York.

In this format of cricket, each team faces 20 overs [120 balls], and a match is usually over within four hours. During the competitions there is also a lot of music and cheerleading style dancing.

The ICC also took the long view, looking ahead to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 when it awarded the T20 World Cup to the US. T20 format cricket will be one of five new sports at the LA Games.

This is an important stepping stone in advancing the game towards 2028 and beyond in terms of offering world-class cricket to the huge existing fan base the sport already has. [has] in the US, Tetley said.

The presence of a large, cricket-mad South Asian diaspora, mainly from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, undoubtedly convinced the ICC that bringing the game to the US would be a success.

According to data from the US Census and the South Asia-focused publication SAALT, between 5.5 and 6 million Americans of South Asian descent live in the United States. They are mainly concentrated in a few states, with California, New York, Texas and Illinois leading the way. Michigan isn't far behind.

The “existing fan base in the US that Tetley referred to is largely made up of immigrants from the six South Asian countries represented among the 20 countries participating in the tournament. The impact of the nearly six million Americans of South Asian descent can already be seen in ticket sales.

Tickets for the much-anticipated clash between bitter rivals India and Pakistan on June 9 in New York sold out within hours of going on sale. Matches involving other South Asian countries have sold out or only the most expensive tickets remain.

In the first phase of the tournament, 16 of the 40 matches will be played in three US cities: the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill and the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas.

The remaining matches, including the second phase and semi-finals, will take place in the Caribbean, with the final match of the World Cup being played at the Kensington Oval Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados.

It's quite surreal, to be honest. But it's hugely exciting, not just for myself, but for the US team and cricket worldwide, said New Zealand-born Corey Anderson, who once played for the Kiwis but is now a leading member of the US team. It is clearly one of the biggest events in the world and another stepping stone for the US to continue growing cricket.

Hosting the Cricket World Cup is expected to boost domestic interest in cricket, just as the 1994 World Cup boosted football in the US. America is already excited about baseball, a game where a ball is hit by a bat. The T20 version of cricket has the potential to gain a similar following.

Peter Della Penna, the US correspondent for ESPNcricinfo, says cricket gives people pleasure.

I have never met anyone who has come to a cricket match in person and not had fun and not walked away saying, 'I want to come back and see another match like this because I had a nice experience,'” he told VOA.

England and West Indies have each won the T20 World Cup twice since its inauguration in 2007. India, who won the opening tournament, are currently ranked number 1 in the world and considered one of the favourites.

Australia, who hosted the tournament in 2022, will look to add the T20 crown to the World Cups of two other cricket formats they currently hold. Such a win across all three titles has not happened since the ICC launched the World Test Championship in 2019.

South Africa and New Zealand, two strong contenders in any format of cricket, have never won the T20 trophy and are expected to mount a serious challenge for the title. But few will write off Pakistan, which has a habit of springing surprises.

This story originated in VOAs Bangla Service.