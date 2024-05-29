'Every match a golden opportunity' – Novak Djokovic savors the moment as French Open bid begins with victory





Novak Djokovic said he sees every match as a golden opportunity after starting his quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam with victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the French Open. The 37-year-old has had a difficult 2024 season so far and is yet to win a title. He fell short in the Australian Open semi-finals against Jannik Sinner before posting disappointing results in Indian Wells, Rome and Geneva. But he comes to Roland-Garros as the reigning champion and world number 1 and showed moments of dazzling class in a straight-sets win over the French wildcard at 142. Reflecting on his victory on the court in an interview with Eurosports Alex Corretja, Djokovic said: I don't think you really think about not doing too much on the court. Especially now, at this age and at this stage of my career, I really see every match as a golden opportunity. I don't know how long I will have the opportunity to play at a high level, so I try to use it, I try to do everything I can to win. French Open Highlights – Djokovic overcomes Herbert to kickstart Roland-Garros title defense Djokovic's uncharacteristically shaky recent form raised more questions than ever about his ability to challenge for the title in Paris, with the man himself saying on the eve of the tournament that he had low expectations but high expectations. However, he has unrivaled experience winning majors, having won a record 24 Slams, including three of the four offered in 2023. According to the Serbian, that track record can only take him so far. The experience can help how you approach the match, how you handle and manage certain situations in the match, he explained. But beyond that, experience can't help you with the game itself. You have to deliver your game. Everyone in the main draw today is playing great tennis. Especially on clay you have to deliver the goods, you have to be physically fit and ready to go in the long rally exchanges. Of course it's getting harder and harder for me, but I'm still enjoying it. Of all the tournaments on clay, this is by far my favorite, the way I play the ball and feel on the court. Hopefully I can keep doing it in the right direction. 'I got what I expected' – Wilander and Henman react as Djokovic begins Roland-Garros defense Doubles expert Herbert asked Djokovic some tough questions, especially about serve, with one break deciding the first and third sets and the second leading all the way to a tie-break. And the Serbian, famed as one of the best returners the sport has ever seen, applauded his opponent's efforts. It was a great match, a great atmosphere, Djokovic said. Herbert served exceptionally well. He caused me a lot of trouble; When I returned I couldn't find the right position. When I stepped back, he would serve and volley, and he did a really good job of mixing up the rhythm. I knew that when I started the match, but he played very good tennis. For my part, in my service games I did everything that was necessary, so I am satisfied with my performance. 'As good as it gets' – Djokovic hits 'extraordinary' shot before clinching first-round victory You can watch every day of the 2024 French Open live and on-demand discovery+

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/every-match-a-golden-opportunity-novak-djokovic-savouring-the-moment-as-french-open-bid-begins-with-victory_sto20007643/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos