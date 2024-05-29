Field hockey announces its 2024 schedule





NORFOLK, Va. – The defending BIG EAST champion Old Dominion Field Hockey Team will open its 2024 campaign with four straight games before hosting a pair of Power-Five opponents on home opening weekend to highlight the schedule, ODU head coach Andrew announced Griffiths announced on Wednesday. “I am excited for the 2024 season. There is an excellent balance in our schedule. We have local rivalries, big challenges and a strong build-up to a conference schedule that gets tougher every year,” said Griffiths. “We won the Big East Championship last year, but that board is wiped clean and we start over and have to earn every minute of play ahead of us and every win.” Old Dominion opens the season in Richmond on Saturday, August 30 before traveling to Hofstra on Sunday, September 1. ODU continues its journey to Queens College (NC) on Friday, September 6, and closes the weekend at William & Mary on Sunday, September 8. The Tribe went 12-9 a season ago and won the CAA tournament, beating Sacred Heart in the CAA tournament before losing to eventual champion North Carolina. The Monarchs open the home portion of the schedule on Friday, September 13 against a pair of regular Top-25 teams with Duke at 5 p.m. before hosting Ohio State on Sunday, September 15 for an afternoon game. ODU hosts Liberty on Friday, September 20 at 3:00 PM before hitting the road to close out the month of September at Temple on Friday, September 27 and at VCU on Sunday, September 29 at 1:00 PM Old Dominion returns home to host Providence on Friday, October 4 at 1 p.m On Friday, October 11, the Monarchs will play Georgetown in Maryland at noon. ODU returns home on Sunday, Oct. 13 for the Townebank Royal Rivalry challenge against James Madison at 1 p.m. The Monarchs stay at home to host Villanova on Friday, October 18 at 3:00 PM before hitting the road to face two-time defending champion North Carolina on Sunday, October 20. ODU continues on the road at Quinnipiac on Friday, October 25, before its final two regular season games, both at home. The Monarchs host App State on Sunday, October 27 at noon and welcome UConn on Friday, November 1 at noon. “We have a strong core of players returning from last year's team, but also some newcomers who we have high expectations for. The challenge, as always, is to bring the new group together quickly and build good team dynamics and chemistry throughout the season to finish strong,” said Griffiths. The Monarchs are coming off a 14-6 season in 2023 and the first BIG EAST championship in program history. ODU won twelve straight games at one point during the year, including a 3-1 victory over Liberty in the finals of the BIG EAST Tournament. Old Dominion field hockey schedule

Date Opponent Time August 30 in Richmond 3 p.m 1st of September at Hofstra Afternoon September 6 at Queens Afternoon September 8 at Willem & Maria 1 o'clock in the afternoon the 13th of September Duke 5 p.m September 15 State of Ohio Afternoon September 20 Freedom 3 p.m September 27 at Temple Afternoon September 29 at VCU 1 o'clock in the afternoon 4 October Providence 1 o'clock in the afternoon 11 October vs. Georgetown (in Maryland) Afternoon October 13 James Madison 1 o'clock in the afternoon October 18th Villanova 3 p.m October 20 in North Carolina 1 o'clock in the afternoon October 25 Quinnipiac 1 o'clock in the afternoon October 27 App status Afternoon November 1st UConn Afternoon

