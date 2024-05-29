Eight teams are ready to serve up excitement in Chennai from August 22





Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), India's premier table tennis competition, kicks off an exciting new season in Chennai at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium from August 22 to September 7. The franchise-based league, promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), has been instrumental in attracting top international talent and accelerating the growth of Indian players since its inception in 2017 rowers. This season, UTT is expanding to an eight-team format for the first time, providing a wider platform for young Indian players to showcase their skills alongside the world's elite. This significant expansion aims to increase the level of competition and further promote the development of emerging talent in the sport. The league's ability to attract high caliber international players while nurturing domestic talent has made the league a game changer for Indian table tennis. “The introduction of additional teams will provide an increased level of competition, strategically coinciding with the post-Paris Games period, to capitalize on the prevailing Olympic fervor across the country. Furthermore, the decision to host the competition in Chennai is a tribute to the city's esteemed sporting heritage. , which has produced countless legendary rowers, but also strengthens our commitment to honor his illustrious legacy, said Niraj Bajaj, co-promoter of UTT. The escalating popularity of table tennis, boosted by notable Indian performances, has catalyzed the expansion of the competition into new areas. Embracing this momentum, the league is proud to announce the inclusion of two esteemed franchises: the Ahmedabad SG Pipers and the Jaipur Patriots. This marks an exciting new phase starting with the 2024 edition of the competition. “The core mission behind the establishment of UTT was to elevate the stature of table tennis in India, by providing our players with a platform to compete against the best in the world and propel Indian table tennis to unprecedented heights. Recent historic victories of our Indian players against Chinese opponents and The national men's and women's teams qualifying for the Olympic Games through the world team rankings underline this mission, emphasizes Vita Dani, president of UTT. Goa Challengers emerged victorious over former champions Chennai Lions last year to enter the league as defending champions for UTT 2024. They are joined by Dabang Delhi TTC, U Mumba TT, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Smashers and the two new franchisees. Each team will maintain a squad of six players, including two foreign players, as they all compete for the coveted title this season. The format has undergone a minor change with the addition of eight teams, which are now divided into two groups of four teams each. Each franchisee will continue to compete in five draws during the competition phase, facing all other teams within their respective group once, in addition to two randomly selected teams from the opposing group, determined by a draw.

