Cricket T20 World Cup: What you need to know about matches on Long Island





On a plot of land behind an aquatic center, two ice rinks, a miniature golf course, ball fields and a small playground, Long Islanders have seen a massive stadium appear before their eyes in recent months as Nassau County prepares to host part of the Olympics . Cricket World Cup T20. From this weekend, the temporary venue will host some of the world's best cricketers as the action gets underway at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. Here's what you need to know, whether you plan to attend, score last-minute tickets, watch on TV, or simply avoid the associated road closures. Who plays, where and when? The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow is one of 10 tournament venues in the United States and the Caribbean. The stadium will host eight matches from June 3 to 12. The teams include India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Ireland, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Canada and the United States. All matches, which last approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes, start at 10:30 am Can I still get tickets? As of last week, tickets were still available for all Nassau matches on the T20 World Cup website, but many remaining seats were in the premium category, which cost $300 to $10,000. Standard seats were still available for Canada-Ireland and Netherlands-South Africa for $60 and $80 respectively. How do I get there? Transit: On game days, the NICE bus, or Nassau Inter-County Express, runs shuttles from the Westbury Long Island Rail Road station starting at 8:30 am. The return service starts at 1:00 PM and runs two hours after the match. In addition, several NICE stops are within walking distance of the stadium. They are Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue on the N70 and N71 lines; Old Country Road and Merrick Avenue/Post Avenue on the N24; and Privado Road and Merrick Avenue on the N35. The round-trip bus fare is $5.80, payable by credit card, MetroCard, the NICE GoMobile app, or coins. NICE does not accept paper money. The driving: There will be heavy traffic on match days, so organizers recommend fans arrive well in advance. Parking is limited and spaces are available for purchase at Nassau Coliseum, Nassau Community College East Lot and Nassau Community College West Lot. Buy parking at tickets.t20worldcup.com. Costs range from $40 to $250, although some hospitality packages include free parking. The lots are open at 8am. Walking time from the lots to the stadium is 15-35 minutes, or take a free shuttle from Charles Lindbergh Boulevard near the Coliseum parking lot. There is no parking on the street. Rita share: Pickup and drop-off takes place at the Colosseum. No pick-up or drop-off service on Merrick Avenue or on Park Boulevard in Eisenhower Park. Walking/cycling: Pedestrians enter Eisenhower Park on the east side of Merrick Avenue near the intersection of Charles LindberghBoulevard. There is no sidewalk on the west side of MerrickAvenue. Cycling is discouraged. There is no bicycle parking at the stadium. Which roads will be closed? On game days, Merrick Avenue will be closed in both directions from Charles Lindbergh Boulevard to Hempstead Turnpike from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will also close between StewartAvenue and Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, except for southbound local traffic. The eastbound lane of Charles Lindbergh Boulevard will be closed from Earle Ovington Boulevard to Merrick Avenue from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The westbound lane of Charles Lindbergh Boulevard remains open. What can I take with me to the site? Bags made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and smaller than 12x6x12 inches; Clear plastic 1 gallon freezer bags; bags smaller than 4×6 inches; medically necessary items, subject to inspection. The prohibited list is long, but also includes backpacks, seat cushions, food, drinks and other items. What should I do if I just want to watch TV? Willow TV broadcasts tournament matches. An annual subscription costs $65. For a more communal experience, a big screen will be at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford on June 9 and at One World Trade Center on June 1-2, 5-6, 8-12 and 29 in Manhattan.

