Oregon Football's Toughest Games Ranked
EUGENE – While there can be debates about whether the top teams in the Big Ten Conference or the depth of quality teams in the Pac-12 Conference make for a tougher schedule, Oregon has a whole new set of opponents for the upcoming football season .
Today, rank the toughest matchups of the 2024 season and ultimately try to determine if the conference realignment has led to a tougher schedule for the Ducks.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
I went back and forth on whether to put Michigan in this spot since that game is in Ann Arbor, but ultimately I think Ohio States' talent and continuity wins out. Playing the Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium is a big advantage, but they're pretty clearly the best-rounded roster Oregon will face.
After recruiting at an elite level in recent years and landing several big-name transfers this season, there's a case to be made that Ohio State will be the best team in college football this year.
2. Michigan Glutton
The road element of this matchup makes it truly daunting. If this game was played in Eugene I wouldn't really be concerned, but we've all seen the difference a home environment makes at the college level. Michigan is the only team I would have expected Oregon to lose to this year, but with that in mind, it's more of a trap than a real matchup problem.
I expect this to be an extremely physical and well-played game that Oregon historically hasn't had much of in the Pac-12. As tempting as it was to view this as the toughest game, Oregon's roster advantage over Michigan should make it slightly more winnable than Ohio State's game, at least on paper.
3. Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin hasn't been making much noise lately, but longtime college football fans understand what this program has to offer in any given year. Second-year coach Luke Fickell is well-respected at the college level and we often see teams make a big jump between the first and second years of a new regime.
Camp Randall Stadium is one of the tougher environments in the sport and this late-season placement of the game opens up the possibility of injuries impacting this game. While Oregon should be the more playoff-ready team in 2024, crazy things happen along the way and many good teams' seasons have been derailed by trips to Madison.
4. Washington Huskies
Washington doesn't appear to be the threat they were last year after losing coach Kalen DeBoer and much of what was an elite 2023 roster, but that doesn't mean they aren't dangerous. New head man Jedd Fisch has a track record of quickly improving his teams and with this being Oregon's final regular season game, the Huskies will have plenty of time to get their act together.
What keeps this from being a truly brutal matchup is that it will be played at Autzen Stadium, where the Ducks have been nearly impossible to beat in recent years. I expect Oregon to win a hard-fought game to close out the 2024 regular season.
5. Oregon State Beavers
Call it nostalgia, learned trauma or whatever you want, but I expect the Oregon State game to be one of Oregon's tougher once again. After dropping games against the Beavers in 2020 and 2022, Oregon fans will be on the edge of their seats for this, despite the war of attrition the Oregon States roster has gone through.
Former coach Jonathan Smith has moved on to a new job at Michigan State, but first-year coach Trent Bray is highly regarded and has done wonders for the Beavers defense under coach Smith. With this game coming early in the season, there's a chance Oregon gets caught napping, but I'm still expecting a relatively decisive win in this one.
——————–
Overall, I'm not convinced that Oregon's move to the Big Ten has made for a more difficult schedule. While the games against Michigan and Ohio State are tough and represent top-tier matchups, they represent only Oregon's games. Especially in 2023, it felt like there was a serious risk that Oregon would lose almost all of their games, but I don't understand that feeling this year.
Matchups against Purdue, Maryland and Illinois simply don't change, while last year's teams as bad as Arizona State felt like potential traps. Some of this could be due to remembering past losses to now easy teams, but there's no doubting the quality of play that was present in virtually every Pac-12 matchup.
