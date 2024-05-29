Tennis stars Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas reunite after divorce

Love is in the air again for tennis stars Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas!

The couple, who announced their split earlier this month, have officially rekindled their romance just in time to compete together at the French Open playing mixed doubles.

Apparently a little absence has made the heart grow fonder for the two, as Tsitsipas spoke about their reunion through Greek journalist Vicky Georgatou. Tennis.com.

It was hard for us to be apart and I was going through hard times too. I would say that I didn't do that well either, because I felt the pressure of the tour, of my work. It seemed like a mountain to combine the two, and I decided to take a break, said Tsitsipas, 25.

He continued, adding, “After two, three weeks I realized that she is someone who has supported me a lot and when she tried to talk to me about meeting, I felt how intense the love we have for each other. I realized that this relationship I have with Paula is completely different from any other relationship I have had in the past.

“I feel like she is my person and we understand each other; that adds more value to everything I do and I want to have her by my side as often as possible. So yes, we have reconnected and we are at a good time, he said.

Meanwhile, Bardosa, 26, also spoke about renewing her relationship with Tsitsipas during a press conference on Saturday, May 25.

The relationship is working very well now. He already explained it. “I have nothing else to say,” she said, according to Tennis.com.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa in Dubai.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa Instagram



Badosa previously confirmed that the couple had ended their relationship after dating for the past year Tennis.com When we were great, the relationship was great at the time. Other times we have our own careers, our own things, and sometimes it's better to part ways, she said.

This reminds me a lot of the story of Mary [Sharapova] and Grigor [Dimitrov], where you meet the right person, but maybe at the wrong time. It's a bit similar, Badosa added.

Badosa elaborated on the end of their relationship in a post to her Instagram Story on May 5.

It's not easy when we started a relationship that was so public. It's like you have to finish it the same way. We have a great relationship between us. He's a great guy and I wish him the best. I know it's the same on his end,” the post said.

I know very well that we will continue to see each other on tour, and you never know what will happen in the future, Badosa wrote, hinting at the possibility of them getting back together.