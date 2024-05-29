What is the best city for hockey fans? Desert News





Salt Lake City hasn't had a chance to prove itself as a hockey town yet, but there are ways to emulate the city that, according to one analysis, is the best place for fans in the United States. Boston topped the list of best cities for hockey fans, according to a research by the personal finance website WalletHub. It ranked 76 U.S. cities based on 21 key indicators, including ticket prices, stadium capacity and performance of each city's professional and college teams. (Canadian cities were not included.) The Boston Bruins, one of the Original Six and the first American franchise to join the NHL, have the most regular season wins among American teams in the league's history. (The Montreal Canadiens have the most.) The Bruins have won 20 division titles and taken home six Stanley Cups, the third-most in any American city. The Bruins are also the third most valuable NHL team in the US, rated by Forbes at $1.9 billion. According to WalletHub, they have the third most engaged fans on social media. Boston also does well when it comes to NCAA hockey. It has three Division I teams: Boston College, Boston University and Northeastern University. Collectively, they have given Boston 10 NCAA titles, the most of any city, with the wins split between Boston College and Boston University. NHL starts While not as popular as the NFL, NBA and MLB, the NHL is expected to have a record $6.2 billion in revenue this season. The NHL playoffs are among the most exciting in all of sports, with the Stanley Cup Finals just around the corner. The Bruins, who last won the Stanley Cup in 2011, were eliminated in the second round this year. Hockey is one of the most underrated sports in America, but its popularity is steadily growing, generating record-breaking revenue and attendance. The best hockey cities offer good opportunities to watch high-performing NHL teams in person, and sometimes NCAA teams as well. They also have some of the most devoted fans in the country, Cassandra Happe, a WalletHub analyst, said in a statement. Last month, Ryan Smith, owner of the NBA's Utah Jazz, bought the struggling Arizona Coyotes for $1.2 billion and moved the NHL team to Salt Lake City. The yet-to-be-named team's first season in Utah will start this fall. Fans packed the Delta Center to give the players and coaches a raucous welcome during a celebration in April. Thousands of Utahns have also put down deposits for season tickets, a number that is at least double the arena's capacity. In addition to the new, yet-to-be-named Utah NHL team, Salt Lake City is home to the University of Utah men's and women's Division I hockey teams. The state also has a minor league team, the Utah Grizzlies, which plays in neighboring West Valley City. Glendale, Arizona, where the Coyotes played for a while, was ranked 18th on WalletHubs list of best U.S. hockey cities. Top 5 hockey cities The top five was completed by Pittsburgh, Detroit, Denver and St. Louis. The Pittsburgh Penguins have won five Stanley Cups. According to WalletHub, the Penguins have the most engaged fan base of any team when it comes to social media followers, as well as the best local TV ratings. Pittsburgh also has the fourth largest stadium capacity in the country. The greater Pittsburgh metropolitan area is home to Robert Morris University, which has a Division I hockey team. The Detroit Red Wing have won eleven Stanley Cups, the most of any American team. They have won 16 division titles. They also have the sixth most engaged fans on social media, along with the sixth best local TV ratings. Detroit does not have a Division I college team.

