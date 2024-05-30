Cricket tour operator Calypso Destinations is going bankrupt and owes millions

Blood flowed from my body, said a parent in a WhatsApp group, reacting to the news, adding that she did not volunteer to tell her son. Dawson said the abandoned Indian adventure and another tournament that Tyler canceled on Queensland's Sunshine Coast in July had cost parents of children coached at his academy more than $380,000 and caused reputational damage to his business, which also incurred losses of $40,000. It's devastating on many fronts, Dawson said. First and foremost devastating for the children and their parents who invested a lot of money to put together a wonderful trip and experience for their children. It's devastating from a business perspective. Managing the impact of this and ensuring we do all we can to support and assist our community is a challenge. Customers say losses suffered as a result of the demise of Tyler's company amounted to more than $1.1 million among families of cricketers who trained at seven cricket academies, the academies themselves and other organizations. This includes the Kings School ($46,475) and Baseball NSW, which is owed $202,635.84, according to a creditors report filed with ASIC by liquidator Shumit Banerjee, the director of Westburn Advisory. ASIC documents show Tyler reduced his shareholding in Calypso Destinations on April 3, bringing in an investor, Kumar Satish, from Pune, India, as a minority stakeholder. By mid-April, trading had ceased, Tyler told the trustee, and the company had only $2,418 in the bank and $15,000 in total assets.

Kevin and Andrea Tyler are listed as the largest creditor ($348,000). Others include National Australia Bank ($189,853.85), American Express ($128,000) and small business lender Bizcap ($124,000). While my appointment is still in its early stages, my preliminary investigations indicate that the impact of COVID on the travel industry has likely contributed to historic losses, which were carried forward until my appointment, said Banerjee, the trustee. Tyler pictured at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Credit: Instagram The director [of Calypso Destinations] has further indicated that tighter credit availability has placed greater pressure on the company's ability to obtain financing to meet short-term obligations. Tyler has not returned phone calls, texts, or answered questions sent to him by this masthead.

Tyler, who has captained Parramatta in the fifth grade of the NSW Premier Cricket competition and played in other lower grades, had previously organized trips to destinations including England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, which provided experience in testing overseas conditions for ambitious teenagers who aspired to reach the top. professional ranks of the game. They were largely well managed. The first sign of major trouble came early last month when his company ran out of money to continue an eight-team inter-academy tournament he had organized in India. It could only be completed because one of the player's parents had earned $88,000. It's a sad situation. People much smarter than me will judge [Tyler] for what he did. Former NSW representative cricketer Daniel Smith We just got stuck in India and we were lucky one of the dads got us out, said Brendan Lyon, brother of Test spin bowler Nathan Lyon, whose Lyon Cricket Academy operates in Sydney and regional NSW. Lyon and former NSW batsman Nic Bertus, co-owner of the Hills Cricket Academy, were also due to take teams to Barbados in July for an under-19 tournament there that was priced by Tyler at $8500 a head and fully paid for. .

That has also been canceled without a refund, not even for players themselves who have taken a job to save themselves and pay for the tour. We want the best outcome for the children, that's why we're really devastated by the whole situation, said Lyon, who is raising money to try to revive the trip. We view our academies as crucial to NSW and Australian cricket. We play a big role in producing many cricketers in the state. My energy just goes to how do I get those kids there? Bertus feels especially slighted because Tyler worked in an office upstairs at his indoor cricket center in Seven Hills and knew him well enough to invite him to his wedding. He doesn't seem to understand what he has done to people and how it affects them, said Bertus, whose Hills Cricket Academy is owed $113,898.99, according to the creditor's report.

We would actually just pay the fees and rebook the guys on the [Barbados] tour. Just to make sure they get there. We were really determined to get them there and have the experience of a lifetime. Former Australian Test off-spinner Jason Krejza also coaches children whose parents have run out of money due to the collapse of travel companies. He said some had raised money to send their children abroad in the first place. Daniel Smith, a former NSW batsman who once held the record for the state's highest score in an Australian domestic 50-over match, worked closely with Tyler as the contractor charged with securing sales for Calypso Destinations. He's okay with not seeing the $78,000 in unpaid wages the company owes, but says it's not his priority. It's a sad situation. People much smarter than me will judge [Tyler] for what he did, Smith said.