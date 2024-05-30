COLUMN: Understanding hockey teams, mascots and biology





Owen Bjorgan exposes the parallels between the names of NHL hockey teams and his first love, the biodiversity and majesty of our natural spaces and phenomena

As I write this article in the comfort of my home, the soundtrack of spring surrounds me. A soft rumble of thunder, birds singing incessantly and the hum of an NHL playoff hockey game in the background. This is my happy place, and that's why this is my favorite time of year. Like the inner workings of natural ecosystems, my relationship with hockey is complicated. I'm a diehard Ottawa Senators fan, which means I've practiced a lot of humility over the years. If Ottawa doesn't make the playoffs, I'm going with my sworn enemy: the Toronto Maple Leafs. It's sadistic and messy, but I appreciate cheering on the hometown energy as the bars fill up and people gather to watch the local favorites. When the Leafs inevitably leave (Leaf?), I tend to root for the remaining Canadian teams, and recently the Florida Panthers. As the Panthers made their way across the ice against the New York Rangers, I found my inspiration for this week's article. There is an entertaining lesson in biology and geography in many sports teams Let's start with the Florida Panthers, my fourth favorite team. I know some hockey fans reading this will make fun of me for even saying I have a fourth favorite, and that's fine. When I filmed my 2016 nature documentary Hidden Corners: FloridaI prayed to the gods of biodiversity that I would see a panther in the wild. Aside from the world-class beaches, skyscrapers, resorts, and Disney World, the state of Florida has significantly large areas of wild swamps, swamps, and pine forests. The most remote of these areas is home to the elusive big cat: a beautiful and formidable apex predator that is critically important in regulating wildlife populations and the health of ecosystems. The professional hockey team plays like a panther in the wild; most don't even know they're there, and you won't see them coming. If they aggressively sit on top of you, it's annoying and usually too late. Unfortunately I wasn't able to see any in the wild, but that doesn't surprise me and keeps the electricity of natural wonder alive. Speaking of electricity, let's talk about the Tampa Bay Lightning. This name, like its state rival, is not a mistake. The city of Tampa is not only said to be one of the lightning capitals of the US, but also of the world. Florida experiences more thunderstorms than almost anywhere in the world, with about 90 thunderstorms per year. Here in Niagara-on-the-Lake we see about twenty. When it comes to storms, it's no wonder we have the Carolina Hurricanes. These massive rotating storms draw warm water fuel from the western Atlantic Ocean and typically creep up the US East Coast, drenching and lashing the two Carolina states. As storms rage in the southeastern U.S., coyotes roam the arid lands in the southwest in populations far larger than those living here. That's why the Arizona Coyotes paid tribute to the cartoon-famous Wile E. Coyote, who scours the deserts as rodent control on four legs. Starting next year, the Arizona Coyotes will move to Utah, where coyotes are also found. Heading straight north, we're looking at the Minnesota Wild. The team name speaks for itself, as the entire northern half of the state is heavily forested and dotted with lakes and rivers. This is largely thanks to the rocky Canadian Shield, which despite its name extends to a handful of northern states. In the abyss of Minnesota's wilderness we find healthy populations of black bears, wolves and elk. As for the local Toronto Maple Leafs, I will just say that it is biologically unusual for leaves to fall in the spring. In all my years of study and training it is inexplicable and makes no sense to me. However, I continue to love playoff hockey and nature.

