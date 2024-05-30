



Brazilian table tennis star and world number 6 Hugo Calderano has sent warning signals to Nigerian star Quadri Aruna and others scheduled for the WTT Contender Lagos after they claimed the men's singles title at the WTT Contender Rio de Janeiro 2024. The second edition of the first WTT Series in Sub-Saharan Africa will be held from June 19 to 23 at the Molade-Okoya Thomas Hall in Lagos, with a prize pool of $80,000. In front of his home fans, Calderano successfully protected himself by beating sixth seed An Jaehyun of South Korea in straight sets (11-7, 11-5, 11-5, 11-6) for his sixth WTT Series title and his first this season. season. I feel amazing. It's a great atmosphere here, playing here at home. I am very happy to have won this title here. It was very important for me to win in front of my whole family and many fans from Brazil. I'm happy to have won the trophy, Calderano said. After his success on home soil, next up for Calderano is a trip to Lagos where he will battle Aruna and other top stars for the title. This year's edition of the series in Lagos will be Aruna's first at home after he withdrew from the 2023 edition due to an engagement with Fakel-Gazprom Orenburg, his former club, in the Russian table tennis league. Last year's finalist and world number 14, Dimitrij Ovtcharov, will also return to Lagos after his 2023 appearance. It will be a return that carries a bittersweet taste, with Ovtcharov going down in the final of the event. Last year he lost the title to Zhou Qihao. Offiong Edem (110), Fatima Bello (129), Hope Udoaka (175) and Ajoke Ojomu (219) are Nigeria's top stars in the women's singles, which also features world number 7 and defending champion Shin Yubin. The tournament also gives the champions a boost of 400 ITTF Table Tennis World Ranking points.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/wtt-contender-lagos-brazilian-fires-aruna-warning/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos