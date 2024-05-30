Sports
Big Ten football coaches dish on Penn State in an anonymous survey
Penn State has been working toward reaching the College Football Playoff since 2016. For example, if the expanded playoff had happened last year, the Nittany Lions would have visited Ohio State for a first-round game. Instead, they went to the Peach Bowl, suffered opt-outs and lost to Ole Miss. Coach James Franklin called that play a victim of “moving parts.”
Has Penn State solved the “moving parts” problem heading into the 2024 season? We'll find out on August 31, when the Nittany Lions visit West Virginia for the opener. With three new coordinators, the roles will continue to move, especially in a hostile opening day environment where the Nittany Lions haven't played in 32 years. Apparently some fellow Big Ten coaches are curious about those moving parts, too.
Every year, media organizations conduct anonymous surveys, giving college football coaches the opportunity to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents in a freer forum. Athlon Sports recently launched a anonymous survey of Big Ten football coaches, in which members of the conference's 18 staff evaluated the conference's extensive pool of talent. There is something unfair about this study, which comes with anonymity, but it is also instructive in assessing the potential for 2024. The coaches discussing Penn State, for example, seemed focused on that potential.
The study includes three quotes about the 2024 Nittany Lions. Let's look at each in context.
Expectations for Penn State
They have been the definition of the best programs for a while,” an anonymous coach told Athlon. 'They're never great. Last year they would have made a 12-team playoff, but they trailed Ohio State and Michigan so noticeably that it didn't really matter. The expectation is that we will compete with those schools, and they have almost always gone after James Franklin.”
This gets to the essence of Penn State under Franklin since 2016. The Nittany Lions have produced five 10-win regular seasons, including the past two years, but couldn't overcome Ohio State and/or Michigan in the four-team College Football Playoff. . The 2023 and '24 seasons were a continuation: beat every team on the schedule except Ohio State and Michigan. The Nittany Lions have gone 0-6 against those two teams over the past three seasons.
Michigan is not on the schedule for 2024, but Penn State still faces a grueling five-week midseason stretch that includes visits to USC and Wisconsin and home games against Ohio State and Washington. To make the CFP this year, Penn State needs at least a split of those four games while sweeping away the rest.
RELATED: The Penn State Football 2024 Forecast Series: Are the Nittany Lions Playoff Contenders?
Expectations for Drew Allar
“The season represents Allar and how he develops with yet another new OC.”
That's a fair assessment, even though Andy Kotelnicki is only Penn State's second quarterback offensive coordinator. Allar faced a significant shift this past offseason, moving from Mike Yurcich (who recruited him to Penn State) to Kotelnicki, the former Kansas offensive coordinator who approaches the Nittany Lions live.
Allar and Kotelnicki came together quite quickly, at least according to Allar, who loves the coordinators use of attacking movements and shifts. Their primary mission will be to increase Penn State's success rate in the field. The big passing game remained inert for much of 2023. Kotelnicki and Allar want to breathe new life into it.
RELATED: Penn State's offense shows signs of spring growth
Expectations for the attack around Allar
“They haven't scared the elite programs with their offensive skill positions since the days of Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley,” one coach told Athlon. “You can talk about a million other things, but that's the real difference between them and the conference leaders. OSU and Michigan scare you with their talent. They need to get to the next level as an offense.”
Success. The Lions have certainly had some talented players since then (particularly Pat Freiermuth and Jahan Dotson), and running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen deserve attention. But the offense hasn't held up against the elite talent of Ohio State and Michigan over the past three years. This year? Penn State enters a new season with lingering questions at wide receiver that Kotelnicki needs to change or circumvent. Just like Yurcich had to do last year, which ultimately cost him his job.
For more anonymous coaching commentary, check out the Athlon Sports Big Ten coaches survey.
